Unfortunately my trusty OnePlus 8 Pro seems to have bit the bullet so it's time to get a new phone. The Nothing Phone 4a Pro looks like what I'd want to get, but I'm wary of VoLTE/Wifi Calling compatibility. It seems the 3a works well according to the other thread, just wondering if anyone has actually purchased/used one in NZ and can share their experience. I'm on Mighty Mobile (One NZ) and looking at getting it from Expert Infotech, but looks like they don't have display models to test with my SIM.