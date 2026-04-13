I thought I start a thread of with anyone owning a find n6
Or any other oppo phone
I traded my f Samsung fold 7 for this
I must say there was no mistake made ,the s pen on the back works exceptionally good along with no crease ,...
I thought I start a thread of with anyone owning a find n6
Or any other oppo phone
I traded my f Samsung fold 7 for this
I must say there was no mistake made ,the s pen on the back works exceptionally good along with no crease ,...
Social Bitcoin meetup every 2 weeks in Hamilton PM me for details
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