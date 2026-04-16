So how is everyone coping with Gemini in place of Google Assistant in Android Auto?

Have to say I'm underwhelmed at this point. It is exceedingly slow at passing verbal navigation requests over to Google Maps and the volume control is all over the place while it is speaking back to me. Also, its inability to handle tasks that I had got used to Google Assistant "just doing" is frustrating. A recent conversation while in my car went like this:

"Play my Good Morning routine"

"I can integrate with and control all Google Home devices, would you like me to do that?"

"Yes please"

"Play my Good Morning routine"

"I can't play routines yet"