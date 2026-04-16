Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidGemini and Android Auto
allan

2076 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 900

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#324487 16-Apr-2026 12:59
Send private message quote this post

So how is everyone coping with Gemini in place of Google Assistant in Android Auto?

 

Have to say I'm underwhelmed at this point. It is exceedingly slow at passing verbal navigation requests over to Google Maps and the volume control is all over the place while it is speaking back to me. Also, its inability to handle tasks that I had got used to Google Assistant "just doing" is frustrating. A recent conversation while in my car went like this:

 

"Play my Good Morning routine"

 

"I can integrate with and control all Google Home devices, would you like me to do that?"

 

"Yes please"

 

"Play my Good Morning routine"

 

"I can't play routines yet"

Create new topic
richms
29111 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 10225

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3481311 16-Apr-2026 13:52
Send private message quote this post

At least tesla gave us the old one in the car to keep when adding grok as its AI. I really think we are a long way off these AI assistants being able to do anything useful.




Richard rich.ms



GV27
5979 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4212


  #3481330 16-Apr-2026 14:49
Send private message quote this post

  • Still pivots from Australian to US accent within the same query line
  • Numerous instances of map/traffic information being 'offline' despite the phone having full 5G signal 
  • Had to suddenly give it permission to work with location data, even though it has been doing this for a week or so? 
  • Struggles with NZ accent even more than the old Google assistant did for some reason?
  • Seems to struggle with requests for songs and handing over to Spotify - sometimes you get the same band but not the song you asked for (it's not an Album title thing either). 

I was really looking forward to this so I am pretty disappointed it's as bad as it is. Not quite 'one reddit user suggested ****ing yourself' bad, but it's definitely a step backwards from the old Assistant. 

allan

2076 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 900

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3481335 16-Apr-2026 15:33
Send private message quote this post

Ah yes I had forgotten about the accent swapping mid-sentence, but yes that annoys me too. 



shrub
792 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 272

ID Verified

  #3481336 16-Apr-2026 15:36
Send private message quote this post

Soo frustrated. Message reply don't work. 

 

I get the message you need to contact your Google workspace administrator to do this. 

 

Also I have trouble with it understanding my English for general requests. 

Oblivian
7347 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2117

ID Verified

  #3481352 16-Apr-2026 17:33
Send private message quote this post

I had been reading all those tech blogs about the great new features it's introducing so recently switched my phone over to Gemini from assistant in the hope that it would go across. I'm still stuck with assistant for now. However it's getting very tiring that assistant replies to the common navigate to... With a very blunt

 

sorry I don't understand

 

Not alone either it seems it's been doing it on and off since about July. I can't see how simple common commands can suddenly just not be understood

gzt

gzt
18715 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 7854

Lifetime subscriber

  #3481357 16-Apr-2026 18:16
Send private message quote this post

Did you guys opt-in to get Gemini auto in NZ?

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Dell laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
allan

2076 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 900

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3481365 16-Apr-2026 18:43
Send private message quote this post

gzt: Did you guys opt-in to get Gemini auto in NZ?

 

No, for me it just switched automatically about 10 days ago. 

Oblivian
7347 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2117

ID Verified

  #3481366 16-Apr-2026 18:44
Send private message quote this post

It's general release rollout now. And big button pushed this month. Just taking it's time it seems.

gzt

gzt
18715 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 7854

Lifetime subscriber

  #3481390 16-Apr-2026 21:22
Send private message quote this post

Ok that sounds nasty for NZ region anyway. Google tells me it can be removed if Gemini App is removed from the device. Idk.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 