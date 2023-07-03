Hi all

Have had a look around the forum but couldn't see an answer to this issue.

I have an old Sky box that is connected to a Samsung 50" FrameTV via HDMI cable : it works fine. I purchased a Samsung 75" FrameTV that is installed on the other side of the wall from the smaller TV, and I (sometimes) want to watch Sky on the bigger TV. So I routed an HDMI cable through the wall, thinking I'd simply connect the Sky box to the bigger TV using the HDMI cable. Not so simple : the picture glitches (ie appears, disappears for a few seconds, then reappears - then repeats this process over and over...). I figured it was the HDMI cable - so tested all manner of permutations (a different cable, the original cable that drove the 50" TV without an issue, even moved the Sky box into the room with the big TV - although this did involve using a different aerial plug) : still the same issue on the big TV - but the little TV displays without glitching.

The big TV was connected to a Denon amp - but I removed that from the setup too, thinking it could be the issue - but the glitching continued.

Any ideas why this is happening? Is the Sky box struggling to drive the bigger TV?

Matthew