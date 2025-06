I got DVBViewer to tune these in using minisatip. I had to adjust minisatip's LNB settings from "-L *:10750-10750-99999" to "-L *:10750-10750-00000" to get it to turn on the 22 kHz tone to select the second throat on my dish that points to 156.0E.

Some of the test channels such as Comedy Central are being broadcast as 1920x1080 and 3-5 Mbit/s. DVBViewer was a bit hit and miss on locking these in - it worked when I first tried, but only sometimes, and then when I tried a few minutes later, it failed. On the current satellite, these are broadcast as 1440x1080 with a 16:9 aspect ratio override. So maybe we will be getting real 1080p after the changeover.

Other channels such as Animal Planet are 720x576 1-3 Mbit/s, and they always locked in.

On 12727 V the Sky Test HD channel (the 888 channel) is 1920x1080 6.2 Mbit/s. It always locked in.