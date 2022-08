My late husband (the original Maxcat on this forum) put a 1TB harddrive in this one. It seems unresponsive, but I've put another three through their paces and one appears to be modded and working fine.

One was completely dead, one doesn't appear to be modded (no programme info), and the other won't get past the "just a few minutes more" page.

Let's see how long this one lasts. Max died almost three years ago so they've done well!