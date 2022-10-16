Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsDigital ImagingIssues with my security cameras
rogercruse

620 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#301933 16-Oct-2022 23:36
Send private message quote this post

 

 

Nighttime crap

 

 

 

 

 

rogercruse

620 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2983582 16-Oct-2022 23:41
Send private message quote this post

These images were taken by my security cameras. These are the same cameras during the day... what do I need to do to improve the nighttime images.

 

 

 

I've tried cleaning the lens, etc.

 

 

 

 

 

rogercruse

620 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2983583 16-Oct-2022 23:46
Send private message quote this post

Cameras are Amcrest and are only three years old. They look like this

 

Spyware
3063 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2983584 17-Oct-2022 00:17
Send private message quote this post

Problem is the dome not the lens.




yann
109 posts

Master Geek


  #2983585 17-Oct-2022 00:21
Send private message quote this post

It isn't insects or spiders leaving trails on the dome is it?  Or would there be micro cracks/fissures in the dome itself which is leading to the highlighted areas during the night vision modes?

 

Sorry, I don't have these cameras, but is it possible to reseat the dome so the back is now at the front etc?  A bit light a tear off strip on goggles or sports cars windscreens etc. (or if it is the dome, can they be replaced?)  Is it possible to test it without the dome?

 

On my cameras I've had, I've had spiders building webs around or near the lens, sometimes on cases or mounts I have had, but I've not had a camera with a dome, so unsure whether this might cause issues during a NV type mode.

 

On the North camera, it looks like it is blurred in the same place as it is during the evening - just thinking again whether it is the dome thing if you've cleaned the lens etc.

 

Yann

