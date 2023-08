Hey all, looking for some advice on how to best digitise VHS tapes.

Probably looking at between 10-20 tapes.

Is something like this the best way to go about it?

https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/peripherals/cables-/-adapters/display/elgato-video-capture-for-mac-pc-or-ipad

Or are there better options out there for cheaper?

Appreciate any tips or advice.

Thanks in advance