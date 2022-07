We re not talking about banking or similar website weare talking about a social site that forced me into using 2FA and then locked me into it so that I could not change it. I am not locked out of Facebook I can continue to use it but I wonder what will happen if I do get locked out and cannot use the 2FA to get back in. All I wanted to do was take 2Fa off and tghen reapply it so I could get a new set of Emergency access numbers etc. The way they went around it was duplicitious. They told me I was being transferred to the 2FA because of the number of postings I make. Then once it was installed they then told me that becuase I needed extra security (I don't really) I was going to have Facebook Protect installed. I did not get any choice in this matter and it was framed that this was just for a few high end users.

The joke now is that Facebook Protect which removes your ability to change 2FA etc is now being rolled out to everybody whether they like it or not. Pleanty of stuff on line about it but just wait till you are given no choice and find it has been imposed on you. Welcome to gthe meta verse more changes coming