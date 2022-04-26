Linuxluver

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Elon Musk buying Twitter for US$44 billion? Solid Decision or Early Senility?
#295816 26-Apr-2022 09:23
Musk gets a lot of things right....and maybe he has a vision for what Twitter could be if he's running it. 


But US$44 billion?

My Tesla shares have almost tripled in value......and the latest quarterly results were stellar. Tesla is holding firm against the general downward trend as the US Fed begins to increase interest rates (and thus bond yields). There will also be a share split later this year.....assuming it's approved at the next company meeting. 

But US$44 billion for Twitter? 

Seems nuts to me today as I sit here. 




I've been on Geekzone over 15 years..... Time flies.... 

  #2906684 26-Apr-2022 09:33
Please continue the discussion started here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=125&topicid=295731




