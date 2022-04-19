https://www.cnbc.com/2022/04/18/twitters-ex-ceo-criticizes-board-musk-says-they-own-almost-no-shares.html
The board is currently considering Tesla CEO Musk’s $43 billion offer to buy the company and take it private. It’s also reportedly fielding additional interest. On Friday, Twitter’s board adopted a so-called poison pill — a limited duration shareholder rights plan that would allow shareholders to buy stock at a discount if any one person or entity amasses at least 15% of outstanding common stock without the board’s prior approval.