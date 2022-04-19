Journeyman: Nothing good can come from this. He isn't buying Twitter because he thinks there's great investment potential. He's not buying it so he can synergise its technology with his cars. He wants it to be his personal plaything.

Really?

It’s an ill wind that blows nobody any good.

It has been worth it so far just for the reaction it has caused.

Please, how is this different from Rupert Murdoch, Ted Turner or Jeff Bezos?

Or the other option is he gets bored with his “plaything” and shuts it down.