Twitter board to consider a bid from Elon Musk to privately own it
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/04/18/twitters-ex-ceo-criticizes-board-musk-says-they-own-almost-no-shares.html

 

The board is currently considering Tesla CEO Musk’s $43 billion offer to buy the company and take it private. It’s also reportedly fielding additional interest. On Friday, Twitter’s board adopted a so-called poison pill — a limited duration shareholder rights plan that would allow shareholders to buy stock at a discount if any one person or entity amasses at least 15% of outstanding common stock without the board’s prior approval.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Looks like it's going ahead. I can't say I immediately understand the reasons for this. I'm aware Musk has made some statements about free speech concerns and wanting a couple extra buttons. I'm not sure that explains it entirely.

A couple of days ago Twitter announced "misleading advertisements on Twitter that contradict the scientific consensus on climate change are prohibited". I wonder if this advertising policy will change with Musk's ownership.

Twitter has a lot of possibilities. I wonder what Musk has in mind.

Lol should have looked at Twitter..

Authenticating all humans sounds ominous.



gzt: Looks like it's going ahead. I can't say I immediately understand the reasons for this. I'm aware Musk has made some statements about free speech concerns and wanting a couple extra buttons. I'm not sure that explains it entirely.

A couple of days ago Twitter announced "misleading advertisements on Twitter that contradict the scientific consensus on climate change are prohibited". I wonder if this advertising policy will change with Musk's ownership.

Twitter has a lot of possibilities. I wonder what Musk has in mind.

 

From watching recent interviews over the last two weeks (2x TED interviews and WELT), I think he really believes that, that is the main reason for his purchase, in my personal opinion.

gzt: Looks like it's going ahead. I can't say I immediately understand the reasons for this. I'm aware Musk has made some statements about free speech concerns and wanting a couple extra buttons. I'm not sure that explains it entirely.

A couple of days ago Twitter announced "misleading advertisements on Twitter that contradict the scientific consensus on climate change are prohibited". I wonder if this advertising policy will change with Musk's ownership.

Twitter has a lot of possibilities. I wonder what Musk has in mind.


 

Ref bolded above. If it doesn’t change, then it is just replacing someone’s censorship parameters with someone else’s.

 

And by the way, scientific discovery is determined by process, not consensus.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

dacraka: From watching recent interviews over the last two weeks (2x TED interviews and WELT), I think he really believes that, that is the main reason for his purchase, in my personal opinion.

Thanks I wasnt aware of those. I'll take a look.

Musk is right free speech is one of the corner stones of democracy, Twitter is not the Government so maybe he is should be looking elsewhere



Nothing good can come from this. He isn't buying Twitter because he thinks there's great investment potential. He's not buying it so he can synergise its technology with his cars. He wants it to be his personal plaything.

Journeyman:

 

Nothing good can come from this. He isn't buying Twitter because he thinks there's great investment potential. He's not buying it so he can synergise its technology with his cars. He wants it to be his personal plaything.

 



 

Really?

 

It’s an ill wind that blows nobody any good.

 

It has been worth it so far just for the reaction it has caused.

 

Please, how is this different from Rupert Murdoch, Ted Turner or Jeff Bezos?

 

Or the other option is he gets bored with his “plaything” and shuts it down.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

I'm not sure that anyone thinks Murdoch was a good idea.

I call BS on his free speech 'Free speech absolutist' ideas. People will put that to the test to troll him,  just to call him out for being a hypocrite when twitter censors it. 

 

He really going to allow twitter to become like 8chan / 4 chan

SomeoneSomewhere:

 

I'm not sure that anyone thinks Murdoch was a good idea.

 

 

No comment on Turner or Bezos then? (Billionaires that own influential media outlets).




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

Dingbatt:

 

SomeoneSomewhere:

 

I'm not sure that anyone thinks Murdoch was a good idea.

 

 

No comment on Turner or Bezos then? (Billionaires that own influential media outlets).

 

 

As much as I dislike Bezos, I’m not aware of any strong willed attempt by him to push the WP in a particular direction. 

 

To say the situation is the opposite in relation to Murdoch would be the understatement of the year.

jonathan18:

 

As much as I dislike Bezos, I’m not aware of any strong willed attempt by him to push the WP in a particular direction. 

 

To say the situation is the opposite in relation to Murdoch would be the understatement of the year.

 

 

Yup. Can't say I'm super familiar with Turner either.

 

My concern is less around them having billionaire owners and more about those owners exercising significant editorial control.

MikeB4:

 

Musk is right free speech is one of the corner stones of democracy

 

Neither the UK or NZ have an equivalent of the US 1st Amendment. Compare with UK libel laws, much easier to sue in the UK than the US. 

 

The EU has just introduced new regulations for technology companies regarding misinformation and hate-speech.

 

SomeoneSomewhere:

 

I'm not sure that anyone thinks Murdoch was a good idea.

 

 

Plenty of Fox News viewers might differ, so might Jerry Hall.

 

 

 

 

