We started back in NZ with some F&P dishdrawers which blew up after two years having been repaired three times. Sparks, pops, blue flames, everything !

Replaced it with a Bosch which eventually died after 10 years of sterling service being on at least twice a day, every day with us being a family of five.

We just went out and bought the updated model rather than faff about looking at the options and the new one is doing just as well.

My only complaint would be it doesn't always dry everything if it's full of plastic containers, but I've no idea if that's a model issue or a dishwasher-wide issue.

It's so quiet though it's not funny.