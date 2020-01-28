Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
33coupe

892 posts

Ultimate Geek


#265564 28-Jan-2020 12:19
It looks like Im starting to embark on the exciting yet very scary process of building a house.

 

We've been given the plans, and while overall Im very pleased, I'm just wondering if the kitchen will be big enough / have a bit of wow factor (I hear kitchens and bedrooms sell homes).  I was wondering if we were to rotate the kitchen 90 degrees so that it faces the living room and family room (it would remove need for walk in pantry saving 4k and increase bedroom., although bigger kitchen will cost more. The room  may also look better when walking in house as well). 

 

There is a chance that by rotating the kitchen the dining and living area will become too small. Im not sure. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Cheers

 

trig42
5335 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2408070 28-Jan-2020 12:43
Do you need living and family rooms? Can you make the Living room the dining room, and open the wall into the Family room so it is open plan? Put the kitchen across the whole dining/kitchen space there now (maybe with a breakfast counter?) and do away with pantry. Re-do the windows/doors on that wall. 

 

If you don't make the kitchen bigger, you won't have enough storage without the Walk-in. A lot of stuff is kept in a kitchen.

 

I think it looks pretty good as it is though. Bedroom 4 looks like it is only supposed to be a spare/office. Will you be using all four bedrooms as bedrooms?

 

 

 

Where is North on that plan?

sen8or
1288 posts

Uber Geek


  #2408208 28-Jan-2020 14:01
What are the other houses like in the sub division, less or more grandeur? What does the proposed price (incl land, landscaping, curtains etc) compare like with other homes in the area? Some subdivisions have large fluctuations in house size / value within a small area, others are targeted at either first home / investors (smaller, modest spec homes) or higher class / spec homes (large sections, large house, architectual feature covenants etc)

 

It looks like a fairly standard 4 bdrm layout, bedroom 4 is a little on the small side but ok as an office or occasional use spare. The kitchen looks functional, walk in pantry's are becoming more expected now, fridge space could be a little small (double doors need about 1100) I'd be wary of not having one. As Trig said above, you have lots of stuff in a kitchen and can run out of cupboard space very quickly.

 

Its incredibly easy to get carried away with small variations and extras on a house build. We are 1/2 way through and have easily added about $15k in extras (kitchen upgrade $ 8k incl stone bench, tiled ensuite, carpet in garage, plywood in garage plus a few other bits). Fortunately the area and other local homes support the extra expense (i.e. not over capitalising) but it is something to be wary of.

 

I always advocate for separate living / family rooms, may or may not be an issue for you, but if you only have one open plan area, you can't really have two tvs on playing different things (kids watching their things, adults watching theirs etc) and equally entertaining in the one living area is often constrained to the "tv" area.

 

The only thing I wouldn't chose with that layout is how the door opens up straight onto the master bed. One, its known as the coffin position (where your feet point directly out the door - more an old wives tale / superstition) and the other is that if you have kids, with 2 bedrooms either side of the master, it makes adult privacy tricky. Ok when the kids are young, but no teen wants to hear their parents at it.

 

 

Kim587
110 posts

Master Geek


  #2408215 28-Jan-2020 14:09
I'm just curious about that 4.54m measurement in the master bedroom. It doesn't seem to match up with the other dimensions? It would be interesting to see what happens to the price if you pull the wall down from the master bedroom so its flush with the study/bedroom wall. If you're lucky the cost of the extra couple of square meters could be roughly offset by a simplified roof profile and one less step-in to build the external wall.

 

I think your suggestion of removing the walk in pantry and putting the kitchen along the back wall would work. It's a wide space so you would have alot of room for drawers and a big pantry cupboard. The existing layout is ok too though and a walk-in pantry is useful. It depends on how you want to use the middle living area - it might become mostly a dining area if you rotate the kitchen, which may or may not concern you. 



eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6250 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2408234 28-Jan-2020 14:37
It would be useful to know how many people will be living in the home - how big is your family? As drawn, the living and family rooms are both quite small  - both with only two two-seaters in them (but I guess you might fit more furniture in there). Where will the TV be? Depending on people numbers, I’m wondering where you will all sit if you want to watch TV together.

 

What happens in terms of seating when you have visitors? If there’s only two or three of you, IMO the planned layout would probably only just work - but with four or more and/or maybe with visitors, I think I would really want these two rooms to be more open-plan as suggested above - either with or without a rotation of the kitchen/abolition of the pantry.

 

A lot of this will obviously depend on whether you have a little flex in your budget.

 

Also, as mentioned by @trig42 North is the first thing I look for on a plan like this - to get an idea of sun and light lines etc.




duckDecoy
559 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2408252 28-Jan-2020 14:57
sen8or:

 

fridge space could be a little small (double doors need about 1100) I'd be wary of not having one.

 

 

+1 about the fridge size

Jase2985
11530 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2408268 28-Jan-2020 15:30
Kim587:

 

I'm just curious about that 4.54m measurement in the master bedroom. It doesn't seem to match up with the other dimensions?

 

 

looks like they are being a little cheeky and measuring it to where the door is even though its just wasted space for the first 800mm odd till the room opens up.

 

i agree with the fridge space though, make it wide enough for a double

networkn
27240 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2408269 28-Jan-2020 15:34
No matter how much storage you think you need, get more.

 

1M extra width in your garage makes a massive difference in terms of quality of life.

 

Make sure your plasterer and painter are top-notch, you'll notice poor paint and plastering every day.

 

Kitchen is a part of the house I spent a lot of time in so I'd feel pretty unhappy if it was small and cramped.

 

+1 on fridge space.



wellygary
6626 posts

Uber Geek


  #2408297 28-Jan-2020 16:21
sen8or:

 

The only thing I wouldn't chose with that layout is how the door opens up straight onto the master bed. One, its known as the coffin position (where your feet point directly out the door - more an old wives tale / superstition) and the other is that if you have kids, with 2 bedrooms either side of the master, it makes adult privacy tricky. Ok when the kids are young, but no teen wants to hear their parents at it.

 

 

Ditto, unless you keep the door shut, people will see your bed whenever they walk down the corridor, so either you have to keep it super neat, or be happy with everyone seeing it ( plus the "adult privacy" mentioned above)

 

Also how are you heating/cooling the place?

 

You have a front door that opens right into a big space (Kitchen/living/family, that appear to have no separation, I would look at seeing if another internal door is possible behind the front door entry, (you can leave it open most of the time, but in winter It will help to keep the main rooms much warmer)

 

Another personal bug bear are Laundries in the Garage... Personally I hate them... in the middle of winter they are always cold places, you could look at using part of you hall storage as a laundry with a front loading washer dryer...

 

And of course there is the required GZ question of .. how much data wiring are you having installed, whatever they tell you, you need more, ( and probably a good central comms cupboard-

 

 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6250 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2408306 28-Jan-2020 16:37
networkn:

 

No matter how much storage you think you need, get more.

 

 

 

 

Yes. What happens very often when a house is short on storage space is that people end up stashing stuff in their garage - and permanently leave the car/s outside. We have many friends and neighbours who do this and apart from anything else, it’s not good for the cars.




billgates
4399 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2408308 28-Jan-2020 16:40
duckDecoy:

sen8or:

 

fridge space could be a little small (double doors need about 1100) I'd be wary of not having one.

 

 

+1 about the fridge size

 

 

1100mm is way too wide for a fridge in 95% of the cases? Most double door fridges like French or side by side at very most are 915mm or under.




Gordy7
1509 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2408315 28-Jan-2020 17:04
Garage does seem quite small.

 

How does the left car open the driver's door?

 

Any allowance in the garage for a drier, small chest freezer, mower, garden tools, storage racks, kids bikes?

 

Garage side door is a long way from the laundry.

 

Looking at some of the OPs tech posts then a workbench may be required.

 

Will the garage construction allow for mezzanine storage above the big door and across roof trusses?

 

 




neb

neb
6262 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2408336 28-Jan-2020 18:01
eracode:

What happens very often when a house is short on storage space is that people end up stashing stuff in their garage - and permanently leave the car/s outside. We have many friends and neighbours who do this and apart from anything else, it’s not good for the cars.

 

 

You mean the coach house is for storing cars? What a novel idea!

 

 

It's not just people who are short on space, it just seems to happen as a natural process, you temporarily put a few big things in the garage and leave the car outside, then a few more things, then boxes of stuff, and eventually you've turned your garage into a storage unit.

neb

neb
6262 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2408338 28-Jan-2020 18:02
Woohoo, everyone gets to play peanut gallery! In my case the thing that stands out is the area marked "living room", that's not a living room it's an oversized hallway connecting all the highest-traffic areas in the house. I would perhaps extend the Family room upwards so it takes up some of the current Living Room, and then just treat what's left as a hallway.

 

 

You could also make the ensuite wide rather than deep, along the entire wall, and make the master bedroom larger with a wardrobe along a wall rather than a walk-in. My parents have a walk-in wardrobe (must have been fashionable when they built) and it ended up as a glorified broom cupboard, all the stuff they wore regularly they kept outside the walk-in and the walk-in was used for clothes storage. In other words put the ensuite up against the right-hand wall with a cavity slider rather than door (saves space), and a wardrobe along the wall between the ensuite and bedroom. Gives you a much bigger bedroom with no loss in functionality.

 

 

You also need a dead-end hallway somewhere to put the life-sized weeping angel, and a hidden passage from say the master bedroom to the back of the pantry.

 

 

As for the kitchen, that looks fine.

33coupe

892 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2408371 28-Jan-2020 19:59
Wow, thanks all for the replies, some great info and knowledge there. I'll try and answer all in one go

 

The thought of having a living and family room was great. One for casual tv watching, and the other for a bit more dedicated movie watching (always wanted a projector, big sound etc). However, a bigger kitchen does seem to make more sense as it would get used more and a better selling feature in the future. So now im thinking may have to lose the living area. 

 

There is only 3 of us at the moment, possibly a forth in the future, which would leave 1 spare room for guests etc. 

 

North is facing from the bottom right hand corner of the family room, towards the bottom left of the master bedroom. so it should get sun in the bedrooms in the morning, and kitchen, outdoor area in the afternoon (I hope!?)

 

The subdivision itself is mostly aimed at first time buyers I believe, with I think the majority going with 3 bedroom (another reason i wanted 4 as would be better selling point in future)

 

That is a reason why I was thinking about having kitchen in other direction. would give more worktop space, bigger island and more storage underneath. Big fridge would fit in better as well. Possibly a narrow cupboard where the worktop is now.

 

 

 

Thanks for the info about the master bedroom, didnt even think of that! I'll try and get that changed. Maybe possible to face garden and have ensuite/walk in behind the bed?

 

One big heatpump has been put by the living / dining area, hopefully it will be sufficient.

 

Would have loved laundry in the house, but dont think can happen with space available.

 

Ive already earmarked the garage for a ping pong table and pool table...haha. We dont have a lot of stuff. hopefully it stays that way. But would look at shelving in garage (hopefully theres room, not sure if plan is to scale)

 

 

 

In regards to tech stuff that was my next question! lol. my friend has a recent build and he hasnt used any of data cables, all just wifi so am a bit unsure what to do. I'm guessing I would have all comms stuff in the storage area, so would need help and ideas with that (have no idea lol). My 5.1 & turntable would be in family area, so probably have a/v stack system in a corner there. may need to ask about putting speaker cable in walls?

 

 

 

sorry for the novel, and thanks again. Any more info would be great. Wish I could see both kitchen designs in 3d / cad like property brothers do, that would help make up my mind lol

 

 

 

 

Kim587
110 posts

Master Geek


  #2409382 28-Jan-2020 21:14
Just on the heating - even with double glazing you might be surprised how much heat gets sucked out of your master bedroom in winter through that sliding door. You might want to think about a Plan B for that end of the house, if not a second heat pump then at least a little panel heater.

 

For tech - even if you go wifi only, the wifi router still needs to go somewhere so you'll need some network cables. Network cable is cheap in a new build so it can't hurt to add more in. My suggestion would be have the comms cupboard in the garage (make sure it has a proper patch panel). You'll want to save your storage cupboards for actual storage.

 

Definitely do network cable runs from the comms cupboard to your av/entertainment system(s), you could easily use three or four there once you've hooked up a smart tv, streaming device, games console or smart av receiver. You won't regret connecting them via cable instead of WiFi. While you're at it, think about putting a little conduit through the wall if you're thinking of wall-mounting your TV for all the HDMI cables etc. Can't hurt to wire in speaker cable if you're a surround sound fan. 

 

Pick where you want your wifi router to go and make sure there are two network points there. That way you can use one to connect the Fibre ONT to the router, and the other to connect the router back to a network switch in the comms cupboard. If you end up putting your router on your AV rack you might find the signal is weak down the other end of the house so you might want more cables down there for a second access point. I'd suggest a minimum of two network points per room including bedrooms for future proofing unless you're 100% sure you'd never use them. 

 

 

 

 

