What are the other houses like in the sub division, less or more grandeur? What does the proposed price (incl land, landscaping, curtains etc) compare like with other homes in the area? Some subdivisions have large fluctuations in house size / value within a small area, others are targeted at either first home / investors (smaller, modest spec homes) or higher class / spec homes (large sections, large house, architectual feature covenants etc)

It looks like a fairly standard 4 bdrm layout, bedroom 4 is a little on the small side but ok as an office or occasional use spare. The kitchen looks functional, walk in pantry's are becoming more expected now, fridge space could be a little small (double doors need about 1100) I'd be wary of not having one. As Trig said above, you have lots of stuff in a kitchen and can run out of cupboard space very quickly.

Its incredibly easy to get carried away with small variations and extras on a house build. We are 1/2 way through and have easily added about $15k in extras (kitchen upgrade $ 8k incl stone bench, tiled ensuite, carpet in garage, plywood in garage plus a few other bits). Fortunately the area and other local homes support the extra expense (i.e. not over capitalising) but it is something to be wary of.

I always advocate for separate living / family rooms, may or may not be an issue for you, but if you only have one open plan area, you can't really have two tvs on playing different things (kids watching their things, adults watching theirs etc) and equally entertaining in the one living area is often constrained to the "tv" area.

The only thing I wouldn't chose with that layout is how the door opens up straight onto the master bed. One, its known as the coffin position (where your feet point directly out the door - more an old wives tale / superstition) and the other is that if you have kids, with 2 bedrooms either side of the master, it makes adult privacy tricky. Ok when the kids are young, but no teen wants to hear their parents at it.