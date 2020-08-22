@scottishbhoy we just moved into our new house that has a Mitsubishi ducted heatpump with a Lossnay heat recovery ventilator attached and we went with the AirTouch 4 zone controller.

It's early days, but the biggest downside for us is that the AirTouch can only see the heat pump. It is completely unaware of the Lossnay and has no control over it.

The other downside is a lack of built in scheduling options. You are basically limited to scheduling on/off. No scheduled mode changes, or fan speed changes etc on the unit itself. You can set these types of schedules up using IFTTT however, which I have done and it works. But you need to be at least a little tech savvy as you need to create a private IFTTT applet for every schedule, and it is Internet based - so if your Internet goes down your schedules don't work. This gives us far more scheduling options than are built in to the controller, but isn't super intuitive to figure out.

Individual temperature sensors in each zone a great feature, and remote access works fine via a phone app.