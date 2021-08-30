Lizard1977: 2. There is some existing insulation in the external walls. Is it better to replace it with new insulation or leave it in situ. It looks okay to me (you can get a glimpse of it in the photos below), but I have no experience installing insulation so not sure what is good or bad. Would this insulation be sufficient for the areas where there is no insulation, or is there a better product? (Note, we're in Palmerston North, so while it does get cold, it doesn't really snow here). 3. When installing the new plasterboard, do we need any special fittings for the internal corners? I've been browsing on Bunnings and Mitre 10 and have seen some fittings listed, but not sure whether it's necessary or not. 4. We originally considered installing an acoustic insulation product on the wall that adjoins the garage, just to minimise noise transfer, but saw in other threads that these products don't really do much. I looked at the idea of a noise control wall using a Gib rail and double layer of plasterboard, but it bumps up the cost of the project. Is there a practical and cheaper alternative to minimise noise transfer from the garage? 5. What's the best order for doing the work? I assumed insulation and gib in first, then lay the laminate floor, then paint the walls - is this right, or is there a better order to do the work? 6. We are considering replacing the electrical switch board, which is old, with something more modern. When should we do this? Before the gib goes in, or after? How tricky would it be to remove it from the wall when we are taking off the old wall linings (and to then install the new gib around it)? Finally, are there any general suggestions or tips from people who have done this sort of thing before, or things to watch out for? What tools should we invest in to make the project easier? We were looking at a multitool for doing the undercuts on the wall when we install the laminate flooring, but as we're installing new Gib that isn't really necessary (as it will be 10mm off the floor anyway), but there are a couple of door frames that we will need to undercut. Is a multitool (like this) worth it? Would a tool like this be useful in getting the old glue/wall linings off the framing?

Good project - you'll get a massive refresh compared to say, just a paint job, the walls will (hopefully) be straight, etc etc. Humble suggestions from someone who has reno's so many rooms he's taught himself to plaster.

2. When considering whether to re-use the insulation, bear in mind that the legal minimum (for new builds ) has increased in R rating over the years. You could consider moving the old insulation to double coat the ceiling or to an inside wall and fit the best spec you can get to the outside walls. Remember, this is the last chance to improve those walls for 50 years and the building code is a minimum.

3. Inside corners of GIB attaches directly to framing, just normal GIB screws are required. No reinforcement is required due to unlikelihood of damage from collisions.

4. Noise travels through air and mechanical coupling. Putting batts in the wall stops the first but only decoupling the walls stops the second. If the wall between the two dwellings has no doors or windows then it should be very straightforward to fit a false wall. The cost of the extras will be pretty small if you're DIY. I think it's worth it - remember it stops noise going both ways.

5. If replacing the ceiling, fit that before the walls because the ceiling linings are a PITA to manipulate into place compared to the walls.

As another poster said, floor last. Obviously to make the floor come out in the best condition possible with less effort to protect from damaging it yourself.

6. You don't really need to remove the old board to strip the GIB. it will probably be screwed to a dwang or stud so if you open it to loosen the screw(s) at the back, you should be able to break the GIB around it and leave the power board where it is. Opening a live power board is a no-no for the home owner so kill the power at your main board first. New power boards sit inside the wall cavity and sit flush with the wall (the flash ones anyway). You'll need the new board fitted first so the new GIB can be fitted into the sides of the new power board - the newer boards usually have 10mm slots in the side for GIB. The sparky might need to fit an extra dwang or block to support the power board on multiple sides.

7. Expanding foam is your friend. Ensure you thoroughly seal around all penetrations to eliminate draughts and noise entry points.

8. Cable through to the main house for data, TV etc. Now is the time.

9. Applying for consent to insulate exterior walls is something many people will be ambivalent about. I've been through this and it added thousands (4) in designer and consent cost (for a space of >30 sqm) only to hear two different inspectors say the wouldn't have bothered. On the 'pro' side, the upgrade will be official and will be added to the council records. It will keep you squeaky clean with the bank and insurance peeps.

On the down side, your house value and therefore rates will probably go up upon completion. Also on the down side, a designer may recommend bracing be improved which will require a LBP to perform. In my case, the bracing work was mostly things like using a certain screw pattern to install the GIB, so it's something you can help with.

You can re-line with basic tools. You may need a longer level/straight edge to cut GIB and batts. GIB saw. Battery drill with decent clutch to fit GIB screws. Plastering tools are also very cheap if you're gonna DIY that. Plaster itself it also very cheap, you're only talking $50-60 in materials to plaster a bedroom.

I know many people are scared to learning to plaster but if you're not going to be lying in bed looking at the results, give it a go.