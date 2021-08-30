Hi everyone, we are renovating our garage sleepout so that we can take a boarder in (once lockdown is over). This is the biggest DIY project we've undertaken, so I'm looking for some advice, feedback, tips or suggestions.
The renovations we have planned are:
1. Replace the horrible old carpet with laminate flooring.
2. Replace the horrible old wall linings with plasterboard, and insulate.
So far, we have pulled up the old carpet, and have started removing the old wall linings. The carpet was easy, and there is a little bit of glue residue on the concrete base, but otherwise it's in good shape. The wall linings were glued on extensively as well as nailed. We've started pulling them off, but chunks of the old wall lining broke away where it was glued on. It looks like a chipboard type of product, and we've tried scraping it off but it's incredibly time-consuming and tedious.
Questions
1. What's the most efficient or effective way for scraping off the glue/wall lining scraps? How clean does the framing have to be before we start fixing the new plasterboard? See photos below for illustration.
2. There is some existing insulation in the external walls. Is it better to replace it with new insulation or leave it in situ. It looks okay to me (you can get a glimpse of it in the photos below), but I have no experience installing insulation so not sure what is good or bad. Would this insulation be sufficient for the areas where there is no insulation, or is there a better product? (Note, we're in Palmerston North, so while it does get cold, it doesn't really snow here).
3. When installing the new plasterboard, do we need any special fittings for the internal corners? I've been browsing on Bunnings and Mitre 10 and have seen some fittings listed, but not sure whether it's necessary or not.
4. We originally considered installing an acoustic insulation product on the wall that adjoins the garage, just to minimise noise transfer, but saw in other threads that these products don't really do much. I looked at the idea of a noise control wall using a Gib rail and double layer of plasterboard, but it bumps up the cost of the project. Is there a practical and cheaper alternative to minimise noise transfer from the garage?
5. What's the best order for doing the work? I assumed insulation and gib in first, then lay the laminate floor, then paint the walls - is this right, or is there a better order to do the work?
6. We are considering replacing the electrical switch board, which is old, with something more modern. When should we do this? Before the gib goes in, or after? How tricky would it be to remove it from the wall when we are taking off the old wall linings (and to then install the new gib around it)?
Finally, are there any general suggestions or tips from people who have done this sort of thing before, or things to watch out for? What tools should we invest in to make the project easier? We were looking at a multitool for doing the undercuts on the wall when we install the laminate flooring, but as we're installing new Gib that isn't really necessary (as it will be 10mm off the floor anyway), but there are a couple of door frames that we will need to undercut. Is a multitool (like this) worth it? Would a tool like this be useful in getting the old glue/wall linings off the framing?
All suggestions/tips gratefully received.