networkn: Performance in what way? How do they perform better than a standard fan?

Well it's a fan, heater and air purifier in one. It helps to purify and ciruclate the air in my toddlers room as he gets allergies like I do which helps him to sleep better. Our heat pump is down the other end of the house so when it's winter it also puts out hot air in his room. It can also flip the air flow backwards to stop the stream of air landing on him directly which would otherwise wake him up and it has a night mode which adjusts the fan speed lower so that the sound doesn't disturb him.

It's set-up for me in HomeKit using Homebridge which works really well too as it can turn on and off automatically based on time of day and whether someone is home or not.

Only downside for me is obviously the price and that the filters are expensive but you can buy compatible ones on AliExpress which appear to have similar performance. Yes, you probably could get some of these features in a cheaper device but I haven't seen one with the amount of flexibility. It's just a pleasure to use.

Something else to consider may be one of the Mi (Xiaomi) air purifiers. However if you genuinely need cooling you may want to consider a portable air conditioner. Kogan can have some cheap ones.