Hoping the great GZ minds can assist.



Just spoke to Ados CRC about the right adhesive to use to stick an aprox 15 cm strip of rubber latex to the bottom end of a 5cm thick pure rubber latex topper. He said they didn’t have anything that would work. Topper was cut down from a double bed size to king single, but was too short so needed the piece added. I thought it would be a simple matter but appears to be a lot more complex.



When I look at Bunnings etc their adhesives don’t show the back of the label instructions so you can't make an educated guess. The Warehouse are even worse with no relevant descriptions.



Non toxic would be important. I also thought of some sort of sticky cloth type tape to go over the seal to give it strength after adhesion, but not sure what would stick, thinking a sticky web like they use for Gib seals maybe.



Thanks.