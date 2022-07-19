Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
What adhesive to use for sticking Latex to Latex
Eva888

#298815 19-Jul-2022 10:10
Hoping the great GZ minds can assist.

Just spoke to Ados CRC about the right adhesive to use to stick an aprox 15 cm strip of rubber latex to the bottom end of a 5cm thick pure rubber latex topper. He said they didn’t have anything that would work. Topper was cut down from a double bed size to king single, but was too short so needed the piece added. I thought it would be a simple matter but appears to be a lot more complex.

When I look at Bunnings etc their adhesives don’t show the back of the label instructions so you can't make an educated guess. The Warehouse are even worse with no relevant descriptions.

Non toxic would be important. I also thought of some sort of sticky cloth type tape to go over the seal to give it strength after adhesion, but not sure what would stick, thinking a sticky web like they use for Gib seals maybe.

Thanks.

timmmay
  #2943694 19-Jul-2022 10:19
Duct tape?!

eracode
  #2943740 19-Jul-2022 10:23
Not sure whether you have searched.

 

More specifically, I found this YT video which may help.

 

Ados CRC should know but I'm surprised they couldn't help. I would have guessed that their F2 contact adhesive would have been spot on.

 

 

 

 




