Has anyone here tried one of those fans that sit on top of the wood stove? The kind that spin on their own.
Are they effective?
My brother has used one for years - I was asking him about it just the other week and he's convinced it's really effective. I think his is NZ-made, but those made o/s are certainly way cheaper.
I have no experience with fire fans, but I used to have a freestanding fireplace. It produced a massive amount of heat that all went straight up and didn't move between rooms. Because of the hole around the chimney I reckon quite a bit was lost as well.
I would expect any fan that pushes air down or even out to be very effective. I wonder if a heat transfer kit even within the same room would work - if it had a strong enough motor to push the air down it could do.
@timmmay: some of the key advantages of these fans are that they're cheap to buy, no installation is required, and they don't need power. Simply plonk on the fire and let convection do its thing. This is the type of one I'm talking about, but the OP may like to clarify if I've got the wrong end of the stick.
https://themarket.com/nz/p/fireplace-fan-heat-powered/4969-AAQEAN700?skuid=6613731
That's pretty clever. There are larger versions available on The Market which would probably work better. The small one says 100CFM which is a heck of a lot of a passive fan.