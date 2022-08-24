Trying to use a current transformer to monitor power usage.
Can someone help me map out the the wires in the power meter cabinet? What does each wire do?
Ge0rge: Without being rude, I'd suggest your question tells you that you should engage the services of a professional.
It's the logical suggestion - nothing rude about it. But, I don't need a professional for a clip-on smart home current transformer. I'm not opening the meter, or accessing the back of the board, or going anywhere near exposed wires. All I need to know is which wire to clip it onto.
I could just go one by one, collect data over a day for each wire and figure out which one is the water cylinder and which one is the household etc. Or, someone could save me the time and tell me which one is which.
Seeing you have a current monitor....
Do your own tests by turning lights and appliances on and off to figure out your own map.
Gordy
Kookoo:
Hi, as others have said, you should not be in there, especially if you have to ask such questions.
Anyway going to the base of the meter is Phase In on the left, black Neutral to power the meter (along with Phase in) and Phase out is the red on the right which delivers power to your home. I see you have put a current on transformer there, that is fine.
The black unit to the bottom is the hot water relay, again the black wire is neutral to power the relay as is the white wire that comes from an external pilot feed to control hot water heating. The two Red wires are phase in and out of the relay to power your water heater.
Well thats the best I can read it all is without being there to check.
Cyril