Hi, as others have said, you should not be in there, especially if you have to ask such questions.

Anyway going to the base of the meter is Phase In on the left, black Neutral to power the meter (along with Phase in) and Phase out is the red on the right which delivers power to your home. I see you have put a current on transformer there, that is fine.

The black unit to the bottom is the hot water relay, again the black wire is neutral to power the relay as is the white wire that comes from an external pilot feed to control hot water heating. The two Red wires are phase in and out of the relay to power your water heater.

Well thats the best I can read it all is without being there to check.

Cyril