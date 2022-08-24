Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Workshop DIYPower meter cabinet - what does each wire do?
Kookoo

569 posts

Ultimate Geek


#299258 24-Aug-2022 16:15
Trying to use a current transformer to monitor power usage.

 

Can someone help me map out the the wires in the power meter cabinet? What does each wire do?

 




Hello, Ground!

Ge0rge
1464 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2958864 24-Aug-2022 16:18
Without being rude, I'd suggest your question tells you that you should engage the services of a professional.

Kookoo

569 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2958912 24-Aug-2022 16:28
Ge0rge: Without being rude, I'd suggest your question tells you that you should engage the services of a professional.

 

It's the logical suggestion - nothing rude about it. But, I don't need a professional for a clip-on smart home current transformer. I'm not opening the meter, or accessing the back of the board, or going anywhere near exposed wires. All I need to know is which wire to clip it onto.

 

I could just go one by one, collect data over a day for each wire and figure out which one is the water cylinder and which one is the household etc. Or, someone could save me the time and tell me which one is which.




Gordy7
1549 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2958945 24-Aug-2022 17:29
Seeing you have a current monitor....

 

Do your own tests by turning lights and appliances on and off to figure out your own map.

 

 




Gordy

 

Bung
4639 posts

Uber Geek


  #2958951 24-Aug-2022 17:45
Kookoo:

I could just go one by one, collect data over a day for each wire and figure out which one is the water cylinder and which one is the household etc. Or, someone could save me the time and tell me which one is which.



From a photo nobody can tell what the connections are with the ends of the wires hidden. Only an electrician can access the rear of the panel.

cyril7
8768 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2958958 24-Aug-2022 18:02
Hi, as others have said, you should not be in there, especially if you have to ask such questions.

 

Anyway going to the base of the meter is Phase In on the left, black Neutral to power the meter (along with Phase in) and Phase out is the red on the right which delivers power to your home. I see you have put a current  on transformer there, that is fine.

 

The black unit to the bottom is the hot water relay, again the black wire is neutral to power the relay as is the white wire that comes from an external pilot feed to control hot water heating. The two Red wires are phase in and out of the relay to power your water heater.

 

Well thats the best I can read it all is without being there to check.

 

Cyril

