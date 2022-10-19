Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
tchart

#301961 19-Oct-2022 10:39
We got a F&P dishwasher when we built our house 7 odd years ago.

 

The dishwasher itself is good but the racks have literally disintegrated (rust). Ive replaced them once and they have failed again.

 

Just to clarify this is not from "abuse". While some of the rack pegs have rusted where they have been bent etc there are many areas that would NOT be subject to loading impact and have still failed (see below)

 

Replacement racks are about $400 for both top & bottom racks so Im tempted to just give up and get a new dishwasher. Ive checked TM and there seems to have been a run on 2nd hand spares too.

 

My previous 20 odd year experience with dishwashers is that the dishwasher itself would break before the racks were unusable.

 

Can anyone reccommend a dishwasher that they have had for several years and the racks are still good?

 

Shortlist currently is Samsung, Westinhouse and Haier. Looking around the $1000 mark.

 

PS we have always used F&P reccommended powder etc in case you were wondering

 

 

 

MikeAqua
  #2984519 19-Oct-2022 10:58
I have Miele built in unit.  It's about 12 years old and no issues with the racks.  Also does a great job of doing dishes and can accommodate a lot of them.  My only complaint is that it makes lot of triumphant noise when it finishes a cycle.




Mike

dimsim
  #2984520 19-Oct-2022 11:02
I bought the F&P DW60CCX1 DISHWASHER CLASSIC SS in Feb 2012 for $1100, so now over 10 years old and used 1 or 2 times a day. It replaced a 20yo+ ASKO and while it has needed a couple of drying fans (due to poor design and water ingress) it been pretty good. The racks as you can see below are still in good nick, even the knife tray in the top which we put our super sharp kinves in to wash isnt damaged like your trays seem to be. Once the plastic coasting is damaged understandably you will get rust issues.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

timmmay
  #2984524 19-Oct-2022 11:12
Bosch racks, fine after 10 years. We like the cutlery rack at the top way better than baskets. We've had to replace a door latch, a door handle, and a seal at about the 10 year mark, but it's still working well other than that.



pih

pih
  #2984525 19-Oct-2022 11:12
I'd be inclined to raise a case with F&P. You should not have to replace racks twice in 7 years. I've never had rust issues with dishwasher racks of any brand or age, and I've used probably 6 in the past 15 years ranging from 1-2 years old to over 10. If you don't have any luck (I'm guessing you won't), perhaps you could throw the CGA at them?

