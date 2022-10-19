We got a F&P dishwasher when we built our house 7 odd years ago.

The dishwasher itself is good but the racks have literally disintegrated (rust). Ive replaced them once and they have failed again.

Just to clarify this is not from "abuse". While some of the rack pegs have rusted where they have been bent etc there are many areas that would NOT be subject to loading impact and have still failed (see below)

Replacement racks are about $400 for both top & bottom racks so Im tempted to just give up and get a new dishwasher. Ive checked TM and there seems to have been a run on 2nd hand spares too.

My previous 20 odd year experience with dishwashers is that the dishwasher itself would break before the racks were unusable.

Can anyone reccommend a dishwasher that they have had for several years and the racks are still good?

Shortlist currently is Samsung, Westinhouse and Haier. Looking around the $1000 mark.

PS we have always used F&P reccommended powder etc in case you were wondering