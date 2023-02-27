Couple of years back I added Wifi capability to my HP heatpump by connecting to the CN105 with a wemos D1. My other heatpump a Daikin Cora I had looked to do the same but no options existed and I didn't want to stump up for the official module. I was looking at this again the other day and saw that someone in the UK has now done this and has a fully polished project. https://github.com/revk/ESP32-Daikin.



In seems DIY automation is now taking to the next level and instead of simply soldering with a list of parts its now full PCB designs open sourced and ready to manufacture. I have imported the schematic into KiCad but I have little knowledge of PCB but I was wanting to understand if this is something that could easily be put together with an ESP, a step down and header as there doesn't appear to be much more to it than that.

I uploaded the PCB to PCBWay and have a quote fully assembled for two for about $60 USD inc shipping. There is also a 3d printed case in the github that could be ordered from the same place. I think JLCPCB is often cheaper but it has a minimum order of 5.



So firstly anyway else interested in doing the same? Either taking the code and simplifying the PCB module to build it ourselves or ordering from PCBway or similar?

Also I haven't spent much time looking but the code looks like native C rather than using Arduino libraries in order to use on the more common ESP8266 and in something like ESPHome it could be extracted as a library which I'd be wiling to help on but I'm no expert.

Anyway with the Daikin threads on wifi adaptor and IR solutions I thought this might be interesting to others. 😀