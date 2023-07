In the market for a new fridge.

I have used a Haier one for 7 years, as it was the only make\model that would fit into the space; its rubbish!

Now we can go large, double door etc.

Canstar suggest Panasonic as the best brand to go for?

Any pointers to brands to avoid?

What features to have?

Is a water filter, chiller necessary or do they clog up?

Budget $4000

Thank you