Senecio

1530 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#293582 31-Jan-2022 11:41
Plenty of discussion in the news at the moment with artists like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell removing their music from Spotify in response to their continued support for Joe Rogan and his spreading of mis-information via his podcast platform. And while I know that these two artists alone won’t be cause for change, I commend them for their stance and hope others may also get on board.

I’ve been considering doing this for a while now but finally I’ve decided to explore alternative streaming services. And while Spotify won’t miss my $22.50 a month, perhaps others will join me?

So I’ve settled on Deezer, currently using the 30day trial family plan which includes the CD quality setting. Apple Music would have been the obvious choice for our house but for one must have requirement. My Garmin watch doesn’t support Apple Music and after running without carrying my phone for the last 3 years I’m not prepared to go back now. Everything else in our house is in the Apple ecosystem but luckily Deezer supports everything we need including my watch.

I understand people on here are using a number of other services. Anyone else on Spotify prepare to switch?

James Bond
1165 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2859159 31-Jan-2022 11:55
I took up the 3 month Apple Music trial over the weekend, just wanting to see if the grass is greener...

 

Currently have Spotify Premium Family

Wakrak
976 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2859165 31-Jan-2022 12:08
davidcole
5534 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2859172 31-Jan-2022 12:27
I was looking.  And as per the Amazon echo/Apple music discussion, while I'm iPhone/Ipad, there's no Google Speaker support here in NZ.  And also I'm not sure I can face using itunes again.

 

I also like using last.fm.   Did contemplate going plexamp and bolstering my local collection, but then I think you lose a bit of discoverability.  I guess I could look at deezer as well.   I'm quite a big spotify connect user for sending content to google speakers/chromecast audio.




jonathan18
6184 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2859174 31-Jan-2022 12:31
Yeah, I support your move and am interested to see how feasible it would be for me to do the same. My problem is my family uses Spotify Premium Family, with all four of us having our own accounts; I'll need to convince the others the move is worth it. 

 

Much of our listening is on Google Home devices, so we are limited to what they support - perhaps Youtube Music Family is worth checking out: it seems that's $20 a month, and another $4 a month for Youtube Premium - which is only $1.50 more than Spotify Family and would mean no more painful ads on YT.

 

How much hassle is it shifting playlists etc to another service? I've been with Spotify so long, and until now had no need or desire to shift, so haven't gone through this pain...

afe66
2913 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2859176 31-Jan-2022 12:36
I'm not sure if alternative services will work on my older Sonos system... So I'm stuck

jonathan18
6184 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2859179 31-Jan-2022 12:42
davidcole:

 

I'm quite a big spotify connect user for sending content to google speakers/chromecast audio.

 

 

Funny... all our Google speakers and CC Audios use Google Cast not Spotify Connect; only one of our receivers uses the latter, so I assume I'd lose the ability to play directly on the receiver (there's a CC Audio connected to it anyway).  

surfisup1000
5095 posts

Uber Geek


  #2859230 31-Jan-2022 12:56
Senecio: Plenty of discussion in the news at the moment with artists like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell removing their music from Spotify in response to their continued support for Joe Rogan and his spreading of mis-information via his podcast platform.

 

Have you listened to Rogan talking about the vaccine? He encourages people with covid risk factors to get vaccinated.   He also interviews plenty of people that strongly support vaccination. 

 

 



Senecio

1530 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2859289 31-Jan-2022 13:21
jonathan18:

Yeah, I support your move and am interested to see how feasible it would be for me to do the same. My problem is my family uses Spotify Premium Family, with all four of us having our own accounts; I'll need to convince the others the move is worth it. 


Much of our listening is on Google Home devices, so we are limited to what they support - perhaps Youtube Music Family is worth checking out: it seems that's $20 a month, and another $4 a month for Youtube Premium - which is only $1.50 more than Spotify Family and would mean no more painful ads on YT.


How much hassle is it shifting playlists etc to another service? I've been with Spotify so long, and until now had no need or desire to shift, so haven't gone through this pain...



I’ll tell you how painful it is in a couple of weeks. There is a service that allows you to import you favourite artists and playlists across. It’s not perfect as it will Import your Spotify curated playlists as a static playlist but at list it gives you some familiar music to listen to while Deezer is learning what you like.

I already have YouTube music as part of my YouTube premium subscription but I’ve never like the music app and it’s also not compatible with my watch.

Senecio

1530 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2859290 31-Jan-2022 13:22
surfisup1000:

Senecio: Plenty of discussion in the news at the moment with artists like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell removing their music from Spotify in response to their continued support for Joe Rogan and his spreading of mis-information via his podcast platform.


Have you listened to Rogan talking about the vaccine? He encourages people with covid risk factors to get vaccinated.   He also interviews plenty of people that strongly support vaccination. 


 



I have not listened to him and I have no desire to ever listen to him.

hhan
111 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2859293 31-Jan-2022 13:32
I am trying to switch too. Spotify promised they will release lossless in 2021, which was not happened. And the pormise of airplay 2, is still MIA. Alongside with the Joe Rogan thing, I decide to move away. My choice is youtube music, since I am already a youtube premium subscriber, which includes youtube music. However, only issue is how to stream music to my house. Currently, I am using Amazon Echo Dot with 3.5mm headphone jack connected to a pair of 2.0 bookshelf speakers. Amazon Echo Dot does not support playing youtube music. Anyone know how to stream youtube music to my speakers? And also how do I transfer my spotify library to youtube music?

 

 

 

 

jonathan18
6184 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2859294 31-Jan-2022 13:39
surfisup1000:

 

Have you listened to Rogan talking about the vaccine? He encourages people with covid risk factors to get vaccinated.   He also interviews plenty of people that strongly support vaccination. 

 

 

"In the April 23 episode, the podcaster said... healthy young people "don't need to worry" about vaccinations."

 

"He said in a November 22 episode that children didn't need vaccines."

"Also in spring, Rogan said that telling people to stay home to prevent COVID-19 would have the opposite effect."

 

"Rogan has consistently touted the antiparasitic drug ivermectin as a solution to coronavirus infections. He took the medication as part of a multifaceted effort to treat the virus after contracting it in September. "

 

"Rogan previously featured Alex Jones, a conspiracy theorist, on the podcast and later repeated the claim that microchips were being injected into people's arms under the guise of COVID-19 precautions. "

 

"Rogan has repeatedly said COVID-19 vaccinations using mRNA technology are "really gene therapy," which is not accurate. "

 

https://www.insider.com/joe-rogan-podcast-episodes-that-spread-covid-misinformation-2022-1

 

 

 

Interviewing "plenty of people that strongly support vaccination" doesn't undo the damage of all the cr@p he's spouting. For reasons that are totally beyond my understanding, he's a highly influential individual; people in such positions need to treat their power with respect, especially when they veer into areas in which they have no expertise. How is this any better than listening to any other 'social medial influencer' such as a Kardashian for advice on Covid?

jonathan18
6184 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2859295 31-Jan-2022 13:42
Senecio: I have not listened to him and I have no desire to ever listen to him.

 

I tried to once last year sometime just to see what the fuss was about; couldn't even make it through the episode. Too much content of actual value out there to spend time on him (especially via Spotify - I really do hate their podcasting approach to the point I basically have stopped listening to Gimlet shows that are now exclusive to Spotify).

ArcticSilver
713 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2859300 31-Jan-2022 13:51
It sounds to me like if you take what he says on balance then he's at times both right and wrong (just like the mainstream media)? 

 

I support Spotify on this, people so have the right to choose who they want to listen to, even if some call it extreme. We are a democracy after all (well at least I hope we are).

 

 

 

On a lighter note, James Blunt has threatened to release new music unless Spotify removes Joe Rogan.

antonknee
1088 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2859307 31-Jan-2022 14:12
ArcticSilver:

 

I support Spotify on this, people so have the right to choose who they want to listen to, even if some call it extreme. We are a democracy after all (well at least I hope we are).

 

 

I don't think anyone has the right to spread disinformation and misinformation, particularly where it relates to things that impact the wider public and not just an individual, and as a platform Spotify has a duty to ensure their platform isn't promoting that. 

 

Back on topic - I'll be leaving Spotify. The only reason I went to Spotify was I used to get it included in my Spark plan, but I'm not even on Spark anymore so I may as well give my $15/month to Apple or Deezer. Probably Apple seeing as I have all-Apple devices in my home.

 

I will miss Spotify's curated playlists (personal opinion is they have the edge here) and the social aspect (most of my friends are on Spotify and it's nice to share playlists etc - but I can still do this on the free Spotify tier). 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11013 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2859310 31-Jan-2022 14:16
I've been considering moving on from Spotify for some time based on how they treat artists. Basically, they're thinking they're too big to fall but they're only big if they've got the artists backing them. I decided last night out of principle (the drama currently going on now, and the drama been going on over the years) that I'll try other streaming services.

 

Given I've got a Tesla on the way the streaming platforms that run on it are Spotify and Tidal so decided to give Tidal a go. I used soundiiz to transfer my playlists over and so far I really like Tidal over Spotify for streaming quality, plus the app just seems cleaner. Also they seem to give more to the artists. Same price as Spotify too.

 

Even though I've still got a family subscription to Spotify for the next week or so (music for me is quite big - so don't want to rush this) I have already removed Spotify off my phone and will be soon dropping my subscription to it.




