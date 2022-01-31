Plenty of discussion in the news at the moment with artists like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell removing their music from Spotify in response to their continued support for Joe Rogan and his spreading of mis-information via his podcast platform. And while I know that these two artists alone won’t be cause for change, I commend them for their stance and hope others may also get on board.



I’ve been considering doing this for a while now but finally I’ve decided to explore alternative streaming services. And while Spotify won’t miss my $22.50 a month, perhaps others will join me?



So I’ve settled on Deezer, currently using the 30day trial family plan which includes the CD quality setting. Apple Music would have been the obvious choice for our house but for one must have requirement. My Garmin watch doesn’t support Apple Music and after running without carrying my phone for the last 3 years I’m not prepared to go back now. Everything else in our house is in the Apple ecosystem but luckily Deezer supports everything we need including my watch.



I understand people on here are using a number of other services. Anyone else on Spotify prepare to switch?