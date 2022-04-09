THE ENTERPRISE CREW IS BACK

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is coming to Paramount + Original on 5th May 2022

A prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series, the show will follow the crew of the USS Enterprise under Captain Christopher Pike.

Looks like "To explore strange new worlds, To seek out new life and new civilizations, To boldly go where no man has gone before," means "To boldly go where no Star Trek production has gone before". After looking at the trailers there seems to be a lot more; sexual innuendos, tongue-in-cheek comedy and of course insubordination. The CGI looks great, I just hope the story scripts are just as good.