Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOnline streaming servicesStar Trek: Strange New Worlds
FineWine

2362 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

#295604 9-Apr-2022 12:25
Send private message quote this post

THE ENTERPRISE CREW IS BACK

 

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is coming to Paramount + Original on 5th May 2022

 

A prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series, the show will follow the crew of the USS Enterprise under Captain Christopher Pike.

 

Looks like "To explore strange new worlds, To seek out new life and new civilizations, To boldly go where no man has gone before," means "To boldly go where no Star Trek production has gone before". After looking at the trailers there seems to be a lot more; sexual innuendos, tongue-in-cheek comedy and of course insubordination. The CGI looks great, I just hope the story scripts are just as good.




iMac 27" [14.2] (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule 5th gen, iPhone13 x 2, iPad6, iPad Mini5, Spark Smart Modem 1st Gen

 

Panasonic TV Viera TH-L50E6Z (1080p), Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085 [6.1 Surround Speaker System], Apple TV 4k 64Gb (2nd gen)

 

Kia Sportage EX (2019), Mazda Demio (2001)

The difficult we can do immediately. The impossible takes a bit longer. But Miracles you will have to wait for.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
DjShadow
3841 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2899024 9-Apr-2022 12:28
Send private message quote this post

Importantly: How do we watch this legally in NZ?

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: MyHeritage DNA test kit helps you discover your ethnicity results, DNA genetic groups, family relatives.
rscole86
4535 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2899034 9-Apr-2022 13:03
Send private message quote this post

Hopefully TVNZ picks it up soon.

wellygary
6654 posts

Uber Geek


  #2899050 9-Apr-2022 14:18
Send private message quote this post

DjShadow:

 

Importantly: How do we watch this legally in NZ?

 

 

S2 of Picard is currently on Amazon Prime Video,

 

so until Paramount+ opens to us, I would expect to see it there.



gzt

gzt
13626 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2899056 9-Apr-2022 14:29
Send private message quote this post

All the trailers I found on YouTube are like 480p. Ouch my eyes.

rugrat
2729 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2899074 9-Apr-2022 15:37
Send private message quote this post

wellygary:

 

DjShadow:

 

Importantly: How do we watch this legally in NZ?

 

 

S2 of Picard is currently on Amazon Prime Video,

 

so until Paramount+ opens to us, I would expect to see it there.

 

 

TVNZ has it. I’d prefer Prime Video so can watch higher quality sound and picture.

 

Paramount+ won’t be here any time soon with the deals they have done, they are treating NZ like rubbish, selling their content to inferior service providers in my opinion.

 

https://www.screenscribe.net/latest-star-trek-series-set-to-launch/

Zal

Zal
100 posts

Master Geek


  #2899106 9-Apr-2022 17:35
Send private message quote this post

Prime Video is pretty cheap and has some good content.

 

Picard season 2 has been awesome.

tdgeek
26332 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2899109 9-Apr-2022 18:09
Send private message quote this post

rugrat:

 

 

 

TVNZ has it.

 

I cant find it, searched for Picard and nothing



rugrat
2729 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2899114 9-Apr-2022 18:31
Send private message quote this post

TVNZ has it was referring to Star Trek Strange New Worlds. The poster I replied to said Picard was on Amazon Prime, so I’d expect it there.

 

It’s pretty obvious to me the “it” was referring to the strange worlds one, which is what I was saying was on TVNZ, not now, but when they release it. Hopefully around 5th May for people happy with it there.

wellygary
6654 posts

Uber Geek


  #2908240 29-Apr-2022 12:12
Send private message quote this post

Yip, my Bad, appears it will run on TVNZ on Demand on the same day from 7pm  beginning on the 5th May 

 

https://www.flicks.co.nz/tv/star-trek-strange-new-worlds-season-1/

 

 

 

 

openmedia
2776 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2908337 29-Apr-2022 13:34
Send private message quote this post

Sadly still no 5.1 audio on demand.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

FineWine

2362 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #2908384 29-Apr-2022 15:48
Send private message quote this post

wellygary:

 

Yip, my Bad, appears it will run on TVNZ on Demand on the same day from 7pm  beginning on the 5th May 

 

https://www.flicks.co.nz/tv/star-trek-strange-new-worlds-season-1/

 

Yeppee - It is already showing in their schedule: https://www.tvnz.co.nz/shows/star-trek-strange-new-worlds

 

 




iMac 27" [14.2] (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule 5th gen, iPhone13 x 2, iPad6, iPad Mini5, Spark Smart Modem 1st Gen

 

Panasonic TV Viera TH-L50E6Z (1080p), Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085 [6.1 Surround Speaker System], Apple TV 4k 64Gb (2nd gen)

 

Kia Sportage EX (2019), Mazda Demio (2001)

The difficult we can do immediately. The impossible takes a bit longer. But Miracles you will have to wait for.

DjShadow
3841 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2908472 30-Apr-2022 09:03
Send private message quote this post

We are being teased with the opening credits now

 

stocksp
631 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2908479 30-Apr-2022 09:28
Send private message quote this post

Please  Please Please don't let them butcher this like they did with Discovery (I couldn't even bring myself to finish the last season)

FineWine

2362 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #2910565 5-May-2022 13:37
Send private message quote this post

THE ENTERPRISE CREW IS BACK

 

ITS STARTS TONIGHT

 

https://www.tvnz.co.nz/shows/star-trek-strange-new-worlds




iMac 27" [14.2] (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule 5th gen, iPhone13 x 2, iPad6, iPad Mini5, Spark Smart Modem 1st Gen

 

Panasonic TV Viera TH-L50E6Z (1080p), Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085 [6.1 Surround Speaker System], Apple TV 4k 64Gb (2nd gen)

 

Kia Sportage EX (2019), Mazda Demio (2001)

The difficult we can do immediately. The impossible takes a bit longer. But Miracles you will have to wait for.

tdgeek
26332 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2910568 5-May-2022 13:43
Send private message quote this post

FineWine:

 

THE ENTERPRISE CREW IS BACK

 

ITS STARTS TONIGHT

 

https://www.tvnz.co.nz/shows/star-trek-strange-new-worlds

 

 

Isnt it May 5 same as US, and US its the 4th today? 

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Secure VPN



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 