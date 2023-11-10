I use tidal, because its supported in the tesla and doesn't sound like crap.

Spotify is bad sounding, and has got worse recently - they seem to be trying to see how low they can wind the bitrate down, whereas all other services are either lossless by default or have a lossless tier you can go for.

I have used Amazon music, and still do as it has an ok windows app, and as expected works well on the amazon fire TV's

Youtube music seems a little better but the lack of a real desktop application makes it not really usable there, its just a web app so cant do exclusive access to the soundcard and is reliant on windows mixer to choose which one it goes out which doesn't seem to stick. Still not lossless tho.

Really they are monthly services so not the kind of thing that you need to commit to, so just try one and move on if its not right.