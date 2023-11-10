My husband has asked for a music streaming subscription for Christmas. What is the best one to get? He wants to build his own playlists, listen to audiobooks maybe, download music to be listened to offline, not sure what else. Thank you.
Is cost a factor?
You could possibly do a trial of the main ones and see what you think fits best.
Spotify (1-month free trial)
https://www.spotify.com/nz/premium/
Tidal (30-day free trial)
Offer | TIDAL
YouTube Music (1-month free trial)
https://music.youtube.com/music_premium
Apple Music (up to three months free)
Shazam
I don't mind if it's not the cheapest but I don't like wasting my money.
YvonneW:
I don't mind if it's not the cheapest but I don't like wasting my money.
Just updated my original comment with some links.
I've had subscriptions with Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music over the years.
YouTube had the big advantage of including ad-free access to YouTube videos, but I wasn't personally fond of the user interface for music.
I'm currently using Apple Music, and I like it a lot.
I personally prefer Apple Music because I'm fully in the Apple ecosystem, and everything works seamlessly together. If we weren't fully an Apple household, I would probably use Spotify.
It would also be worth checking out your broadband and/or mobile supplier to see if they offer a discount on streaming service, e.g. Spark offers a discount on Spotify. Apple Music can also work out better value with an Apple One subscription if you already use other Apple iCloud services.
I use tidal, because its supported in the tesla and doesn't sound like crap.
Spotify is bad sounding, and has got worse recently - they seem to be trying to see how low they can wind the bitrate down, whereas all other services are either lossless by default or have a lossless tier you can go for.
I have used Amazon music, and still do as it has an ok windows app, and as expected works well on the amazon fire TV's
Youtube music seems a little better but the lack of a real desktop application makes it not really usable there, its just a web app so cant do exclusive access to the soundcard and is reliant on windows mixer to choose which one it goes out which doesn't seem to stick. Still not lossless tho.
Really they are monthly services so not the kind of thing that you need to commit to, so just try one and move on if its not right.
This is what "audiophiles" seem to prefer
https://www.qobuz.com/nz-en/discover
Does YouTube music sound any better than music videos on YouTube?
Mike
I pay for the hi resolution subscriptions for Apple Music and Tidal, gives me the best of both worlds with different albums sometimes of the same artist on each service, they are not generally the same in terms of offerings. you just need to read up on the pros and cons of each online, depending on what gear your using to stream and play on. If you go for Tidal, make sure you sign up direct on their website and not via Apple apps which costs $10 a month more for some odd reason.
I had Spotify - couldn't fault it.
I went to YouTube music 'cos we ended getting a family plan etc.
It's ok, but the interface sucks compared to Spotify - specifically I have to take care how I start a playlist because it really, really, REALLY wants to randomise the list.
Qobuz has great HD sound but doesn't work with Amazon Echo (if that's your thing). If you have a phone and headphones that support HD / LDAC then you get great sound.
Amazon Music is great, works on smartphones and computers, integrates well with Amazon Echo devices and has a higher sound quality than Spotify.
Then there's Spotify, which works with Amazon Echo devices but has a lower sound resolution.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Dosh referral: 00001283 | Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure