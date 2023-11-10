Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Best music streaming service please
YvonneW

145 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#310658 10-Nov-2023 09:42
My husband has asked for a music streaming subscription for Christmas. What is the best one to get? He wants to build his own playlists, listen to audiobooks maybe, download music to be listened to offline, not sure what else. Thank you.

 

 

 

 

Wakrak
1375 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3157935 10-Nov-2023 10:10
Is cost a factor? 

 

You could possibly do a trial of the main ones and see what you think fits best. 

 

Spotify (1-month free trial)
https://www.spotify.com/nz/premium/ 

 

Tidal (30-day free trial)
Offer | TIDAL 

 

YouTube Music (1-month free trial)
https://music.youtube.com/music_premium 

 

Apple Music (up to three months free)
Shazam 

 

 

 
 
 
 

YvonneW

145 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3157937 10-Nov-2023 10:12
I don't mind if it's not the cheapest but I don't like wasting my money.

Wakrak
1375 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3157940 10-Nov-2023 10:14
YvonneW:

 

I don't mind if it's not the cheapest but I don't like wasting my money.

 

 

Just updated my original comment with some links.

 

 

 

 



Rushmere
302 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3157946 10-Nov-2023 10:40
I've had subscriptions with Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music over the years.

 

YouTube had the big advantage of including ad-free access to YouTube videos, but I wasn't personally fond of the user interface for music.

 

I'm currently using Apple Music, and I like it a lot.

 

I personally prefer Apple Music because I'm fully in the Apple ecosystem, and everything works seamlessly together. If we weren't fully an Apple household, I would probably use Spotify.

 

It would also be worth checking out your broadband and/or mobile supplier to see if they offer a discount on streaming service, e.g. Spark offers a discount on Spotify. Apple Music can also work out better value with an Apple One subscription if you already use other Apple iCloud services.

richms
26327 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3157948 10-Nov-2023 10:47
I use tidal, because its supported in the tesla and doesn't sound like crap.

 

Spotify is bad sounding, and has got worse recently - they seem to be trying to see how low they can wind the bitrate down, whereas all other services are either lossless by default or have a lossless tier you can go for.

 

I have used Amazon music, and still do as it has an ok windows app, and as expected works well on the amazon fire TV's

 

Youtube music seems a little better but the lack of a real desktop application makes it not really usable there, its just a web app so cant do exclusive access to the soundcard and is reliant on windows mixer to choose which one it goes out which doesn't seem to stick. Still not lossless tho.

 

Really they are monthly services so not the kind of thing that you need to commit to, so just try one and move on if its not right.




Duffuss
113 posts

Master Geek


  #3157989 10-Nov-2023 12:17
This is what "audiophiles" seem to prefer

 

 

 

https://www.qobuz.com/nz-en/discover

 

 

MikeAqua
7589 posts

Uber Geek


  #3157995 10-Nov-2023 12:33
Does YouTube music sound any better than music videos on YouTube?




Malpaso
51 posts

Master Geek


  #3158033 10-Nov-2023 13:54
I pay for the hi resolution subscriptions for Apple Music and Tidal, gives me the best of both worlds with different albums sometimes of the same artist on each service, they are not generally the same in terms of offerings. you just need to read up on the pros and cons of each online, depending on what gear your using to stream and play on. If you go for Tidal, make sure you sign up direct on their website and not via Apple apps which costs $10 a month more for some odd reason.   

huckster
696 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3158035 10-Nov-2023 14:02
I had Spotify - couldn't fault it.

 

I went to YouTube music 'cos we ended getting a family plan etc.

 

It's ok, but the interface sucks compared to Spotify - specifically I have to take care how I start a playlist because it really, really, REALLY wants to randomise the list.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
76198 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3158046 10-Nov-2023 14:22
Qobuz has great HD sound but doesn't work with Amazon Echo (if that's your thing). If you have a phone and headphones that support HD / LDAC then you get great sound.

 

Amazon Music is great, works on smartphones and computers, integrates well with Amazon Echo devices and has a higher sound quality than Spotify.

 

Then there's Spotify, which works with Amazon Echo devices but has a lower sound resolution.




