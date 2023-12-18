My wife suffers from really bad allergies that peak in spring but continue through summer (and are atrocious right now); obviously, pollen is the most obvious culprit.



Thus far, nothing any doctor (including local specialists) has prescribed her has been particularly effective; I’m keen on her getting an assessment from a practice that’s got a good reputation for dealing with allergies.



Can anyone recommend any specific doctor, clinic or practice in the North Island that they believe are exceptional at dealing with allergies? We’re lower NI (PN to be precise) but happy to travel if they’re that good!



TIA.