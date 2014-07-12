DarthKermit:

I live in Palmerston North. The SH that I'd most like to see improved is the section of SH1 on the Desert Road.



Many, many other parts of SH1 both north and south of where I live have been realigned, widened and had passing lanes installed over the last 20+ years. However, the worst parts of the Desert Road remain. Anyone who drives over it will know what I mean: lots of dips, sharp corners, areas of road in deep shadow and few passing opportunities.



It would be great to see a commitment to start improving some of the worst sections of this road. I realise that it can't all be done at once as there is never enough money in the roading budget to do everything that's desired.



Anyway, that's my two cents worth. What sections of the NZ State Highway network would you like to see improved?



Can we please keep this discussion to state highways only?





