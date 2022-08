There are a few Nissan Qasqai +2's around if you are looking at second hand. They are no longer available new in nz as Nissan shuffled the range and now you are looking at an x trail.



We love our +2 but it has its limitations. Anything I've seen never has enough boot space for 7 people. Even the Nissan Pathfinder has similar boot space to our +2 just more leg room in the back seats.



However it's amazing what you can fit in them when the seats are down. So figure out what you will use the car for most of the time, and go from there.