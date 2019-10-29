Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Sharetank from Z Energy
DjShadow

3824 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

#259908 29-Oct-2019 19:18
Send private message quote this post

Z has a new scheme out which lets you prepay Petrol in your app and it uses the best pump price within 30km of your location, and you can also share this with up to 5 other people

 

To me its an interesting idea, especially in family or 2+ car situations.

 

My first thought is they are going to shoot themselves in the foot in Wellington where the cheapest they are currently is Z Seaview for 209.9 and most expensive is 232.9 (according to Gaspy).

 

I can't see any indication if the 6c/l offer stands (or the special days)

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 8
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.
pom532
144 posts

Master Geek


  #2346083 29-Oct-2019 20:48
Send private message quote this post

Could we find out which station nationally has the cheapest and make our phone think it's there? (that's if we don't have a friend living in that area)

DjShadow

3824 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2346086 29-Oct-2019 21:03
Send private message quote this post

The top 5 cheapest for 91 can be seen here: https://stats.gaspy.nz/

 

But it just asks to use the phone's GPS

tripp
3671 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2346091 29-Oct-2019 21:18
Send private message quote this post

pom532:

Could we find out which station nationally has the cheapest and make our phone think it's there? (that's if we don't have a friend living in that area)



In Android under dev options you could select where your gps location. Don't know if you still can however.

They might catch on however when your phone says your in a small town but fill it up in Auckland 5 minutes later.



tripp
3671 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2346092 29-Oct-2019 21:19
Send private message quote this post

It is however a smart idea to steal sales from companies (gull etc).

pom532
144 posts

Master Geek


  #2346109 29-Oct-2019 22:16
Send private message quote this post

tripp:
pom532:

 

Could we find out which station nationally has the cheapest and make our phone think it's there? (that's if we don't have a friend living in that area)

 



In Android under dev options you could select where your gps location. Don't know if you still can however.

They might catch on however when your phone says your in a small town but fill it up in Auckland 5 minutes later.

 

From their website https://sharetank.co.nz/

 

"Fill your Sharetank in Tauranga. Share it with Gran in Timaru. Add pre-paid litres in Cambridge. Fill up in Christchurch."

pom532
144 posts

Master Geek


  #2346110 29-Oct-2019 22:18
Send private message quote this post

tripp: It is however a smart idea to steal sales from companies (gull etc).

 

I can also see this stealing some customers from other reward schemes (at least some of the time).

 

I expect they'll also earn a bit on the prepay nature

nakedmolerat
4587 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2346121 29-Oct-2019 23:12
Send private message quote this post

Ok I am a big fan of Z fastlane (despite no discount or airpoints).

Sharetank app stated I can use it on fast lane. Tried it just now it looks like it's not automatic. The dude at ther pump was clueless too. He told me had to scan the coupon prior to filling in.

I guess it doesn't matter now all pump should be fast n quick.



michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10929 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2346123 29-Oct-2019 23:26
Send private message quote this post

nakedmolerat: Ok I am a big fan of Z fastlane (despite no discount or airpoints).

Sharetank app stated I can use it on fast lane. Tried it just now it looks like it's not automatic. The dude at ther pump was clueless too. He told me had to scan the coupon prior to filling in.

I guess it doesn't matter now all pump should be fast n quick.

 

You need to go into the Fastlane settings and set your payment method to Sharetank.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

Geektastic
16632 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2346124 29-Oct-2019 23:41
Send private message quote this post

Good lord, I would have to be using a lot of petrol every week to be prepared to spend my time prowling the internet comparing fuel prices and then driving as much as a 60km round trip to save a handful of dollars.





DS248
1557 posts

Uber Geek


  #2346125 29-Oct-2019 23:52
Send private message quote this post

pom532: "... Add pre-paid litres in Cambridge. Fill up in Christchurch." 

 

 

 

Oh, if only there was a Z station on Great Barrier Island (well I did not see one).  

 

Going price for 91 two days ago as per pic below! 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

richms
25038 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2346129 30-Oct-2019 00:32
Send private message quote this post

How does this work with regional fuel taxes? Would I be able to be within 30km of a station outside of the auckland overpriced fuel zone, buy a whole lot and then fill within Auckland? Is this some scam by Z to get around tax by redefining where and when the sale occurs or what?




Richard rich.ms

Scott3
2673 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2346130 30-Oct-2019 00:51
Send private message quote this post

Sounds like it would be an amazing deal for somebody on Waiheke (who hasn't yet got an electric car)

Currently Z 91 is $2.739

Currently Z 91 at fenton st rotorua is $2.099

 

 

 

The 64c price differential would be worth jumping through some hoops for.

 

 

 

The way I read the webpage, one could have a rotorua based friend fill their "Sharetank" in Rotorua, then claim the fuel on Waiheke island. I don't know if there is any way to differentiate a old android phone with a spoofed location from an actual friend or family member.

Personally I quite like waitomo with decent prices, and no wasting time with discount codes, but this could potentially be a boon for people in remote places with friends in the middle north island.

nakedmolerat
4587 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2346134 30-Oct-2019 06:02
Send private message quote this post

michaelmurfy:

 

nakedmolerat: Ok I am a big fan of Z fastlane (despite no discount or airpoints).

Sharetank app stated I can use it on fast lane. Tried it just now it looks like it's not automatic. The dude at ther pump was clueless too. He told me had to scan the coupon prior to filling in.

I guess it doesn't matter now all pump should be fast n quick.

 

You need to go into the Fastlane settings and set your payment method to Sharetank.

 

 

 

 

Nice, thanks!

Geektastic
16632 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2346152 30-Oct-2019 08:29
Send private message quote this post

DS248:

pom532: "... Add pre-paid litres in Cambridge. Fill up in Christchurch." 


 


Oh, if only there was a Z station on Great Barrier Island (well I did not see one).  


Going price for 91 two days ago as per pic below! 


 



 


 



It's a 60km round trip to the nearest Z this side of the hill and probably 100 km round trip to the next nearest.

You're not alone!





DjShadow

3824 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2346166 30-Oct-2019 09:10
Send private message quote this post

Changed Gaspy's max range to 30km, when searching Waiheke Island the 1st Z that comes up is Z Ormiston Road @ 219.9, so that is a pretty huge saving

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 8
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32

Logitech Introduces New Mouse Devices With Both Left and Right Hand Options
Posted 12-May-2022 17:25

Epson Unveils Smallest, Lightest and Most Compact 20,000 Lumens Projector
Posted 12-May-2022 17:23

New Zealand's Most Remote Schools Connected With 4G Network Upgrade
Posted 12-May-2022 17:20

D-Link A/NZ Launches G415 AX1500 4G Smart Router
Posted 12-May-2022 17:11

Synology RT6600ax Review
Posted 11-May-2022 15:00

Seagate Introduces New Collectible External Drives Inspired by the Star Wars Galaxy
Posted 4-May-2022 17:45

OPPO Find X5 Pro Review
Posted 3-May-2022 17:42








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 