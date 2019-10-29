Z has a new scheme out which lets you prepay Petrol in your app and it uses the best pump price within 30km of your location, and you can also share this with up to 5 other people

To me its an interesting idea, especially in family or 2+ car situations.

My first thought is they are going to shoot themselves in the foot in Wellington where the cheapest they are currently is Z Seaview for 209.9 and most expensive is 232.9 (according to Gaspy).

I can't see any indication if the 6c/l offer stands (or the special days)