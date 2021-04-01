Just a heads up. New car supply (especially Toyota utes & 4x4's with low range) appears to be getting really tight.

Toyota:

- All Hilux: 6 month waitlist

- Landcruiser Prado: Sold out

- Landcruiser 200: Sold out

- Wagon / Troopy Landcruiser 70 sold out.

Only Toyota utes Low range 4x4's not marked as sold out on their website are the Fortuner (Hilux SUV), and the ute vairants of the Landcruiser 70.

- Yaris GR - Sold out

Suzuki:

- Jinmy still has a waitlist (I think it pretty much has had one from launch).

Honda:

- All but the highest spec Jazz are sold out.

Izuzu:

- Between models for the de-max, currently not even listing prices, but taking $500 deposits.

If anybody is eyeing up a Fortuner or LC70 ute, I would get in quick. With the Hilux having a waitlist, and the Prado & LC200 being sold out, I imagine that these will see a surge in popularity.

Same deal for anybody eyeing up a ute or Low range 4x4 from another brand. Toyota is the biggest volume mover or close to it, so this situation is likely to see the sales of ranger's, Everest's and their equivalents from other brands spike.

If you have a modern low range 4x4, and like it, look after it, and you your best to avoid a write off incident as it is going to be hard to replace.

If you have any kind of desirable low range 4x4, and are thinking of moving to new car from another vehicle class (Rav4 hybrid? Tesla? some kind of performance car?), the next few months are likely to yield very good prices in the used market for your old 4x4, meaning it might be a great time to change.