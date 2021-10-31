floydbloke

I went to the top of Schooner Drive in Whitby to take some pics of Transmission Gully motorway. (Looks to be close to being ready but still no firm opening date.) Thought I'd share them here.
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
I flew over a week ago looked awesome :)
Midday last Saturday (Labour Weekend) it took me 1hr 23min to get from Plimmerton to Waikanae so very keen to get away from the current bottlenecks. The greater part of that time was getting to Pukerua Bay!
Geektastic: I'd love to extrapolate from the time this has taken just how long building a proper modern road between Auckland and Wellington would take....
It began construction in October 2015. It's 27km long.
That's 72 months. So just 0.37km per month.
It's 650km between Auckland and Wellington.
So a new road will take only 147 years. Yay. Best start now.
Building a proper road from Auckland to Wellington would be the easy part too. What we really need is every major state highway (e.g. single digit ones) transformed into high speed 4 lane roads. Due for completion 3033? :-P
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.
There is still a lot of seal to be put down at the Paekakariki end and a lot of road marking to be done. At Pauatahanui there is still a lot of work to be done including seal on all the on and off ramps. I know a couple of people who have had the opportunity to look around the site in recent weeks, and while it's getting there it's still not ready yet. You'd hope it will be at least be open for Xmas.
Reminds me of the story that the US Army offered to build a highway from Auckland to Wellington during WWII. Not sure whether it is true or just a good story?
k1w1k1d:
Reminds me of the story that the US Army offered to build a highway from Auckland to Wellington during WWII. Not sure whether it is true or just a good story?
Its funny how transportation is doing a U-Turn.
In wellington they started pulling down the tram catenary lines.
Now everything is going electric it would have been smart to leave them there.
In Germany, trucks and buses can use a pantograph to draw electricity off the catenary or charge some batteries while traveling down the motorway.
I really like this idea. Especially for uphill sections of road as a starting point.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3P_S7pL7Yg
The national highways could be also transporting electricity around the country :-)
I also like the idea of a train that would run overnight between wellington and Napier.
When I fly, I usually have an appointment at wellington at 9am. But I hate having to get up at 5am for a 6am flight.
I would much rather stay up to 1am, get on a train and sleep on the train for an 8 hour journey.
If it was possible to drive onto a train, and then at 8am drive off the train in wellington, that would be even better.
I would like it if that train was electric.
It seems more and more people are against flying due to the environmental impact.
I like what France is doing - short distance commercial flights are going to be illegal where a train can complete a similar journey in 2 hours 30min or less.
For NZ that would mean flights from wellington > north, would not end at palmy or wanganui.
For Auckland It would mean only flying north of whangarei or south of hamilton/thames.
If a drive-on/drive-off + passenger overnight train service was implemented, there wouldnt be a good enough reason why that couldn't be extended further for the 6am early morning / businessmens flights so they can use the train also.
Ray Taylor
There is no place like localhost
Are we likely going to see RCG building towers to sort out the "dead patches" or each carrier expand their own network?
https://www.stuff.co.nz/dominion-post/news/wellington/126546710/transmission-gully-emergency-services-test-run-finds-several-kilometres-of-black-spots
Even if it doesn't save much time, I'll be glad to never have to drive through Paremata, Plimmerton, Pukerua Bay and Paekakariki ever again.
By far the most tedious stretch of 50-100-50-80-70-80-100km/h road..