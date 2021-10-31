floydbloke

Its funny how transportation is doing a U-Turn.

In wellington they started pulling down the tram catenary lines.

Now everything is going electric it would have been smart to leave them there.

In Germany, trucks and buses can use a pantograph to draw electricity off the catenary or charge some batteries while traveling down the motorway.

I really like this idea. Especially for uphill sections of road as a starting point.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3P_S7pL7Yg

The national highways could be also transporting electricity around the country :-)

I also like the idea of a train that would run overnight between wellington and Napier.

When I fly, I usually have an appointment at wellington at 9am. But I hate having to get up at 5am for a 6am flight.

I would much rather stay up to 1am, get on a train and sleep on the train for an 8 hour journey.

If it was possible to drive onto a train, and then at 8am drive off the train in wellington, that would be even better.

I would like it if that train was electric.

It seems more and more people are against flying due to the environmental impact.

I like what France is doing - short distance commercial flights are going to be illegal where a train can complete a similar journey in 2 hours 30min or less.

For NZ that would mean flights from wellington > north, would not end at palmy or wanganui.

For Auckland It would mean only flying north of whangarei or south of hamilton/thames.

If a drive-on/drive-off + passenger overnight train service was implemented, there wouldnt be a good enough reason why that couldn't be extended further for the 6am early morning / businessmens flights so they can use the train also.