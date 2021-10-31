Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Transmission Gully progress towards opening
floydbloke

2855 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#290275 31-Oct-2021 12:08
Send private message

I went to the top of Schooner Drive in Whitby to take some pics of Transmission Gully motorway.  (Looks to be close to being ready but still no firm opening date.) Thought I'd share them here.



 



 



 


 


 

gehenna
7378 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2804676 31-Oct-2021 12:11
Send private message

Nice. Hope it makes a difference. Probably won't really know for sure until people start returning to offices in bulk.

nztim
2336 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2804684 31-Oct-2021 12:54
Send private message

It will be great for those heading north but in morning rush hour it just joins the exiting motorway at Tawa

For me if I need to take the car into the city during rush hour it’s probably best to still go round the back of Tawa and Jville and down through ngaio gorge.




martyyn
1721 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2804693 31-Oct-2021 14:06
Send private message

Kapiti grapevine says it will open 15/16 December.

It will be a huge relief for those of us on the Coast to be able to bypass the bottlenecks of Porirua, Plimmerton, Pukerua Bay and Paekok.

I think it will make a significant difference in either direction.

But living in Otaki Beach nothing changes until the PP2O section opens. Every holiday or long weekend will still be carnage for us.



MikeB4
17167 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2804694 31-Oct-2021 14:09
Send private message

Last weekend we up Kapiti and the McKays Crossing area still had a lot of work to be done.

What's the latest scuttlebutt on the communications issues ?

Linux
9112 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2804697 31-Oct-2021 14:25
Send private message

I flew over a week ago looked awesome :)

linw
2510 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2804699 31-Oct-2021 14:35
Send private message

Midday last Saturday (Labour Weekend) it took me 1hr 23min to get from Plimmerton to Waikanae so very keen to get away from the current bottlenecks. The greater part of that time was getting to Pukerua Bay!

 

 

Geektastic
16808 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2804722 31-Oct-2021 15:58
Send private message

I'd love to extrapolate from the time this has taken just how long building a proper modern road between Auckland and Wellington would take....

It began construction in October 2015. It's 27km long.

That's 72 months. So just 0.37km per month.

It's 650km between Auckland and Wellington.

So a new road will take only 147 years. Yay. Best start now.







Lias
4888 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2804734 31-Oct-2021 16:58
Send private message

Geektastic: I'd love to extrapolate from the time this has taken just how long building a proper modern road between Auckland and Wellington would take....

It began construction in October 2015. It's 27km long.

That's 72 months. So just 0.37km per month.

It's 650km between Auckland and Wellington.

So a new road will take only 147 years. Yay. Best start now.

 

Building a proper road from Auckland to Wellington would be the easy part too. What we really need is every major state highway (e.g. single digit ones) transformed into high speed 4 lane roads. Due for completion 3033? :-P

 

 

 

 




MikeB4
17167 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2804735 31-Oct-2021 17:03
Send private message

I would rather see the electrification of the main trunk rail line and decent fast passenger trains.

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2804737 31-Oct-2021 17:11
Send private message

There is still a lot of seal to be put down at the Paekakariki end and a lot of road marking to be done. At Pauatahanui there is still a lot of work to be done including seal on all the on and off ramps. I know a couple of people who have had the opportunity to look around the site in recent weeks, and while it's getting there it's still not ready yet. You'd hope it will be at least be open for Xmas.

 

 

k1w1k1d
1013 posts

Uber Geek


  #2804739 31-Oct-2021 17:22
Send private message

Reminds me of the story that the US Army offered to build a highway from Auckland to Wellington during WWII. Not sure whether it is true or just a good story?

MikeB4
17167 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2804757 31-Oct-2021 18:01
Send private message

k1w1k1d:

Reminds me of the story that the US Army offered to build a highway from Auckland to Wellington during WWII. Not sure whether it is true or just a good story?



That is an urban legend.

raytaylor
3685 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2804759 31-Oct-2021 18:04
Send private message

Its funny how transportation is doing a U-Turn.   

 

In wellington they started pulling down the tram catenary lines. 
Now everything is going electric it would have been smart to leave them there.   

 

In Germany, trucks and buses can use a pantograph to draw electricity off the catenary or charge some batteries while traveling down the motorway.  

 

I really like this idea. Especially for uphill sections of road as a starting point.   

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3P_S7pL7Yg  

 

The national highways could be also transporting electricity around the country :-)

 

 

 

 

 

I also like the idea of a train that would run overnight between wellington and Napier.   

 

When I fly, I usually have an appointment at wellington at 9am. But I hate having to get up at 5am for a 6am flight. 
I would much rather stay up to 1am, get on a train and sleep on the train for an 8 hour journey. 

 

If it was possible to drive onto a train, and then at 8am drive off the train in wellington, that would be even better. 

 

I would like it if that train was electric. 

 

It seems more and more people are against flying due to the environmental impact. 

 

I like what France is doing - short distance commercial flights are going to be illegal where a train can complete a similar journey in 2 hours 30min or less. 
For NZ that would mean flights from wellington > north, would not end at palmy or wanganui.  
For Auckland It would mean only flying north of whangarei or south of hamilton/thames. 

 

If a drive-on/drive-off + passenger overnight train service was implemented, there wouldnt be a good enough reason why that couldn't be extended further for the 6am early morning / businessmens flights so they can use the train also. 




DjShadow
3853 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2804879 31-Oct-2021 20:17
Send private message

Are we likely going to see RCG building towers to sort out the "dead patches" or each carrier expand their own network?

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/dominion-post/news/wellington/126546710/transmission-gully-emergency-services-test-run-finds-several-kilometres-of-black-spots

 

 

dfnt
1394 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2804882 31-Oct-2021 20:34
Send private message

Even if it doesn't save much time, I'll be glad to never have to drive through Paremata, Plimmerton, Pukerua Bay and Paekakariki ever again.

 

By far the most tedious stretch of 50-100-50-80-70-80-100km/h road..

 

 

