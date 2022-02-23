Source: EV's and Beyond, And NZ ev owners facebook pages.
Pictured one is LHD, but they will be producing them in RHD for our market.
- 325km range
- 130kW motor
- 750kg unbraked towing
- 1000kg braked towing
- 88.5 kWh battery
- RWD
- Below $80k price (Making it eligable for the cira $8k rebate).
Obviously this won't replace every double cab ute use-case (and if it dosn't fit your use case, don't buy it), but for some this will be just the ticket.
Kinda a big deal as it is the first (factory, soon to be order-able) double cab ute to land in NZ.
Note that the LDV EV80 van was sold in a single cab, cab-chassis configuration for some time, so it is not the first open bed EV option in NZ.