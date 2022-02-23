Source: EV's and Beyond, And NZ ev owners facebook pages.

Pictured one is LHD, but they will be producing them in RHD for our market.

325km range

130kW motor

750kg unbraked towing

1000kg braked towing

88.5 kWh battery

RWD

Below $80k price (Making it eligable for the cira $8k rebate).

Obviously this won't replace every double cab ute use-case (and if it dosn't fit your use case, don't buy it), but for some this will be just the ticket.

Kinda a big deal as it is the first (factory, soon to be order-able) double cab ute to land in NZ.

Note that the LDV EV80 van was sold in a single cab, cab-chassis configuration for some time, so it is not the first open bed EV option in NZ.