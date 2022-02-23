Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LDV EV double cab ute for NZ market.
Scott3

2670 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#293943 23-Feb-2022 13:12
Source: EV's and Beyond, And NZ ev owners facebook pages.

 

 

 

May be an image of car and outdoors

 

 

 

Pictured one is LHD, but they will be producing them in RHD for our market.

 

  • 325km range
  • 130kW motor
  • 750kg unbraked towing
  • 1000kg braked towing
  • 88.5 kWh battery
  • RWD
  • Below $80k price (Making it eligable for the cira $8k rebate).

Obviously this won't replace every double cab ute use-case (and if it dosn't fit your use case, don't buy it), but for some this will be just the ticket.

 

Kinda a big deal as it is the first (factory, soon to be order-able) double cab ute to land in NZ.

 

Note that the LDV EV80 van was sold in a single cab, cab-chassis configuration for some time, so it is not the first open bed EV option in NZ.

Obraik
1482 posts

Uber Geek


  #2873261 23-Feb-2022 13:14
Driven has an article out about it...although it's basically what you've posted 

Scott3

2670 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2873266 23-Feb-2022 13:24
Obraik:

 

Driven has an article out about it...although it's basically what you've posted 

 

 

It has the payload on it.

 

980kg.

 

Competitive with other double cab utes which is good.

RobDickinson
1229 posts

Uber Geek


  #2873270 23-Feb-2022 13:42
Excellent entry into the ute market , removes the ute tax argument completly



JWR

JWR
818 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2873335 23-Feb-2022 16:09
Here is an alternative view...Youtube:

 

 

 

 

Trying to edit the bbcode, keeps crashing my browser.

 

[Mod edit (JDB): Fixed the YouTube embed]

Dingbatt
5638 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2873342 23-Feb-2022 16:17
Disappointingly low braked tow rating though. Although for a large group of urban cowboys it may be just the ticket.

 

Havent read the article yet, but do you think maybe they need an “inspired by Mitsubishi” disclaimer.

 

And to be clear, the “alternative view” referred to above is John Cadogan’s view of LDV in general and not their Electric Ute.




kobiak
1574 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2873422 23-Feb-2022 19:02
Gotta love chinese manufactures. Bring on the competition. 4WD with 500+ km range under $50k and I'm sold :)

 

P.S. I've been following few people from China (sorry all Russian language and they live there) who got electric vehicles. Seriously, chinese communist party pushes EV cars + their desire to be better than west, delivers the best service and quality product.

 

As an example, 2 people, difference provinces and different EVs and similar experience. Cars loaded with lots of features, both purchased cars using WeChat, delivered within set time frame. Free service, Free any fixes required (one had issues and been replaced on with new car on the same day), free road assist for the life of car or until sold to someone else. and that's for 15-25k USD.




Batman
Mad Scientist
27654 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2873820 24-Feb-2022 11:36
as i said in the other EV thread, China is going to take over from Japan as car manufacturer powerhouse if the world switches to EVs. Japan has been and is still sleeping. gotta thank Elon Musk for this.




MikeAqua
6749 posts

Uber Geek


  #2874062 24-Feb-2022 14:18
I was really excited when I saw this.  Then disappointed when I saw the specs.

 

Overall, I think they have misjudged the ute market.  Mainly with the lack of towing capacity.  Also with lack of 4WD and limited range (which will decrease significantly with load or towing). May as well get the van.  But ... baby steps, I guess. 

 

Also where do you charge an EV with trailer hitched to it?  All the EV parks I notice are angle parks.

 

 

 

 

 

 




tukapa1
574 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2874432 24-Feb-2022 22:59
MikeAqua:

 

I was really excited when I saw this.  Then disappointed when I saw the specs.

 

Overall, I think they have misjudged the ute market.  Mainly with the lack of towing capacity.  Also with lack of 4WD and limited range (which will decrease significantly with load or towing). May as well get the van.  But ... baby steps, I guess. 

 

Also where do you charge an EV with trailer hitched to it?  All the EV parks I notice are angle parks.

 

 

I think you're maybe missing the point that most ute owners these days drive to school then the supermarket and home again before rinse and repeat.

 

They don't tow, and they most certainly don't angle park as all of the shopping centres have drive straight in parks.

 

Seems the only reason 90% of ute owners have their particular vehicle is to make it impossible for all other road users to see past them at intersections.

 

But you know - bigger is better....

gzt

gzt
13440 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2874447 25-Feb-2022 00:17
This looks useful. Towing capacity is enough for a lightly loaded trailer or a small tinny.

Safety features and battery warranty?

Dingbatt
5638 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2874496 25-Feb-2022 07:59
tukapa1:

 

I think you're maybe missing the point that most ute owners these days drive to school then the supermarket and home again before rinse and repeat.

 

They don't tow, and they most certainly don't angle park as all of the shopping centres have drive straight in parks.

 

Seems the only reason 90% of ute owners have their particular vehicle is to make it impossible for all other road users to see past them at intersections.

 

But you know - bigger is better....

 



 

Are you sure you are not confusing Utilities with Sport Utility Vehicles (aka Remuera, Khandallah, Merrivale Tractors)? Any number of tradies, farmers and boat owners would laugh your assertion off the park.




RobDickinson
1229 posts

Uber Geek


  #2874503 25-Feb-2022 08:06
Its the same thing. 

tukapa1
574 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2874504 25-Feb-2022 08:07
Dingbatt:

tukapa1:


I think you're maybe missing the point that most ute owners these days drive to school then the supermarket and home again before rinse and repeat.


They don't tow, and they most certainly don't angle park as all of the shopping centres have drive straight in parks.


Seems the only reason 90% of ute owners have their particular vehicle is to make it impossible for all other road users to see past them at intersections.


But you know - bigger is better....





Are you sure you are not confusing Utilities with Sport Utility Vehicles (aka Remuera, Khandallah, Merrivale Tractors)? Any number of tradies, farmers and boat owners would laugh your assertion off the park.



Can't find the latest data from the NZTA website but this article is only 7 months old:

https://i.stuff.co.nz/motoring/300353923/fewer-than-10-per-cent-of-utes-registered-as-work-vehicles

And I agree about SUV's as well.

Dingbatt
5638 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2874511 25-Feb-2022 08:24
As an avowed sedan driver I agree with the visibility issue.




Technofreak
5343 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2874558 25-Feb-2022 09:11
RobDickinson:

 

Excellent entry into the ute market , removes the ute tax argument completly

 

 

Thta's a pretty wide sweeping statement you've made there. For that ute to remove the ute tax argument completely it would have to meet the requirements of all ute owners which it clearly doesn't and cannot do.

 

Excellent entry to the market? Most definitely.

 

Removes the ute tax argument completely? Most definitely not.




