My Kia Sportage is going to be due a new set of tyres within the next year, so I'm keen to start looking for tyres now and buy them on sale if possible.

Current tyres are 245/45R19 Hankook Kinergy Gt.

Does anyone have any recommendations for tyres? The existing ones are ok but keen to see what else is out there.

Also not sure if I should be looking at summer or all-season tyres. Living in Wellington we get a bit of rain but its rarely sub 5degrees.