Hardly a week goes by without there being a news article about the New Zealand Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi taking the easy way out of doing their job.

https://www.stuff.co.nz/waikato-times/news/300622596/locals-angry-as-section-of-main-highway-near-hamilton-likely-to-be-closed-permanently?dicbo=v2-f2761f0e8efcd8649bdbae171500c403

If NZTA and Kiwi Rail cannot build a railway crossing that doesn't fall apart they shouldn't be in business. To inflict the inconvenience they are proposing onto the local population is a disgusting abdication of their respective roles.

I'm not a local but know the area well and I would be very unhappy if I lived in the area.

This isn't the only example of a disruptive road closure in the Waikato because it was "too hard" for the roading authorities and Kiwi rail to fix the problem.