Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Waka Kotahi - What a Disgrace
#298613 1-Jul-2022 11:52
Hardly a week goes by without there being a news article about the New Zealand Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi taking the easy way out of doing their job. 

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/waikato-times/news/300622596/locals-angry-as-section-of-main-highway-near-hamilton-likely-to-be-closed-permanently?dicbo=v2-f2761f0e8efcd8649bdbae171500c403

 

If NZTA and Kiwi Rail cannot build a railway crossing that doesn't fall apart they shouldn't be in business. To inflict the inconvenience they are proposing onto the local population is a disgusting abdication of their respective roles.

 

I'm not a local but know the area well and I would be very unhappy if I lived in the area.

 

This isn't the only example of a disruptive road closure in the Waikato because it was "too hard" for the roading authorities and Kiwi rail to fix the problem.




  #2937023 1-Jul-2022 12:08
Wondered why 1B had that closed section the last time I tried to go that way.

 

I guess they can't reopen it now until they fix it, though in a couple of weeks time, the demand for that road will drop significantly (when the Hamilton section of the expressway opens).

  #2937077 1-Jul-2022 12:31
trig42:

 

Wondered why 1B had that closed section the last time I tried to go that way.

 

I guess they can't reopen it now until they fix it, though in a couple of weeks time, the demand for that road will drop significantly (when the Hamilton section of the expressway opens).

 

 

Yep, wondered the same but I rarely travel that route.

 

The demand will drop significantly when the expressway opens but it's still a significant route for the locals. With the drop in demand the problems caused by the big trucks and the amount of traffic will disappear making fixing the problem a whole lot easier yet NZTA are still proposing closing the road. I can see why they may have closed it temporarily but a permanent closure doesn't add up.




  #2937081 1-Jul-2022 12:36
The article clearly states that it's not that they can't do it, it's that they can't find a cost effective solution. The article mentions are large Sounds like the tracks are physically secure, but the geometry of the road means that trucks are grinding on the crossing which moves the tracks, and fixing that would involve a big realignment of the tracks, the road, or a combination. And you still end up with a fairly dangerous intersection with no room for trucks to wait for a gap in the traffic. And traffic volumes are going to go through the floor as the expressway opens. 

 

Ultimately they are spending our money so I'm happy with them saying no to expensive upgrades to soon-to-be little used roads, when there is a close alternative. There are plenty of examples of partial motorway interchanges which mean people have to make 10 min detours between places that are close as the crow flies, so it's not without precedent - money is limited, so we need to make tough calls

