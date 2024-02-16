Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)NZs stupidest road
sir1963

#311807 16-Feb-2024 11:11
Had to go the Whakatane yesterday from Palmy.

 

LOTS of roadworks, a right PITA.

 

HOWEVER, the road from Rotorua to Whakatane (SH 30) has been effective turned into a cycle path as most of it is now 60kph with parts 80kph (ALL 85km of it), yes including all the flat straight parts from about Kawerau to Whakatane are 60/80 kph

 

There are rural gravel roads that come off this that has "open road" signs.

 

It is now actually faster to go Rotorua - Paengaroa (Near Te Puke) - Whakatane (104km)

 

 

 

Coming back (LONG DAY!) I actual went Whakatane-Paengaroa-Rotorua-Whakamaru- down the western access- over the Pungapunga to Taumarunui - Waiouru -Palmy because the Desert Rd was closed, the roads were better, and less traffic (until I met all the trains of trucks who diverted because of the road closure ).

 

 

Behodar
  #3196198 16-Feb-2024 11:46
Yes. It's a point of frustration for many locals. Six months ago it was 100 most of the way (80 around the lakes) and was more-or-less a fairly enjoyable drive. Now it might indeed be quicker to do as you did and drive to Paengaroa and then down, but I haven't confirmed that myself. It's probably less frustrating, at least!

