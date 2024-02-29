Wheelbarrow01: What's the justification? A reward for being slightly greener than an ICE car owner? No, the petition starter sees it as being unfair because the "most economical top 5 similar petrol cars" (whatever that means) would only pay the equivalent of $35/1000kms in excise tax. By this logic, I should also start a petition to reduce diesel RUC by the same amount to bring the price in line with the "most economical top 5 similar petrol cars". After all, diesel utes and EVs probably weigh similar amounts and therefore wear the roads similarly. I think the petitioner forgets that RUC is not a dirty fuel tax, it's a road/infrastructure tax. If anything, all this petition will do is highlight to the government that the petrol exise tax is clearly not high enough...

The petition is calling for (sub 2000kg empty weight) EV's to pay comparable road tax to an economical petrol car.

As the rules currently stand, come April 1 all EV's will pay about 2.4x the road tax of a Yaris hybrid.

The underlying issue here is that any non plug in petrol car burning under about 9L/100km gets a better deal road tax wise, than a RUC paying vehicle (regardless if that is diesel or electric), and for smaller petrol hybrids, this difference can be dramatic.

In the case of diesel Utes, as the petrol versions have historically burnt more than 9L/100km, this has encouraged the purchase of diesel engine utes over petrol ones, to the point that few brands offer petrol utes in the market now. But yeah, the situation for diesels is also unfair. No real reason a Santa Fe diesel should be paying 30% odd more to use the roads than a Highlander Hybrid, just because of it's fuel.

In the case of small diesel car's (Swift diesel, vw polo bluemotion etc), where the petrol versions use well under 9L/100km, our RUC policy absolutely killed the market for them, to the point that they are no longer offered in NZ. (with hindsight this was very fortunate given the impacts they had on urban air quality in europe, but this was by luck, not design).

Cheaper EV's are basically going to get the same treatment and impact as the small diesel car's (lets face it, people are going to be cross shopping a leaf with a toyota aqua, not a mustang v8).

All the petition is asking for is that EV's get taxed at a similar amount to small petrol car's for the interim period until RUC's are rolled out to all vehicles. It's not fair, but will avoid an aggressive swing away from EV's to petrol hybrids, and then the reverse, when petrol hybrids get charged RUC's.

On petrol exercise tax not being enough, yeah, we could increase it by 2.4x to level a yaris hyrbid with an EV in terms of road tax, but this is unlikely to fly politically, as the poor family running a 15+ year old minivan at 12L/100km would get absolutely slammed.

Only fair way to solve this is to roll out RUC to all vehicles, until that time, we need to pick winners and losers. Picking Petrol hybrids as the winner (and by comparisons EV's to be the looser), seems questionable given our countries climate commitments.