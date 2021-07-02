More of a cool deal than a bargain.

Shipping is supposed to be free, so you might have to talk to LEGO to get $20 back. Order is supposed to cost $129.99

Pre-order on LEGO.com via BrickLink

https://www.bricklink.com/v3/designer-program/designer-sets-for-adult-fans-of-lego/215480/Kakapo

Orders will only go through if it reaches 3000 pre-orders and is one of the first five designs to reach that number.

"You will only be charged if this project is one of the first five projects to receive 3,000 pre-orders, and only once the product is shipped to you. We estimate the product will ship in January 2022. The maximum pre-order quantity per person is 5".