Wakrak

953 posts

Ultimate Geek


#288473 2-Jul-2021 05:53
More of a cool deal than a bargain.

 

Shipping is supposed to be free, so you might have to talk to LEGO to get $20 back. Order is supposed to cost $129.99

 

 

 

Pre-order on LEGO.com via BrickLink

 

https://www.bricklink.com/v3/designer-program/designer-sets-for-adult-fans-of-lego/215480/Kakapo

 

 

 

Orders will only go through if it reaches 3000 pre-orders and is one of the first five designs to reach that number.

 

"You will only be charged if this project is one of the first five projects to receive 3,000 pre-orders, and only once the product is shipped to you. We estimate the product will ship in January 2022. The maximum pre-order quantity per person is 5".

 

 

 

tripp
3671 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2737702 2-Jul-2021 08:07
Had to order one :)

1024kb
944 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2737746 2-Jul-2021 09:34
Kakapo was the first of the nominated projects to reach the 3k pre-orders required to confirm Lego production. This is a happening thing!

On the other side of the globe at Lego HQ, they’re watching YouTube videos of flightless mountain parrots attempting sex with a TV presenter’s head.

@harlansmart - I know you’re buying one!





Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10941 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2737756 2-Jul-2021 09:56
Purchased - also contacted Lego to get a refund on shipping.




richms
25077 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2737760 2-Jul-2021 10:07
I only opened this thread when I saw it in my email to try to understand what this meant. 

 

 

But I may consider buying one.




Richard rich.ms

konfusd
140 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2737822 2-Jul-2021 10:18
michaelmurfy:

 

Purchased - also contacted Lego to get a refund on shipping.

 

 

Keep us updated please - I saw that mine had only gone through as a hold on my card so was going to wait to see if it cleared before contacting them.

esawers
471 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2737830 2-Jul-2021 10:44
Sold out?

GregV
906 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2737832 2-Jul-2021 10:45
I contacted Lego via email, and have just received the response below

 

Oh great catch on the shipping charge showing on your order# removed. I've removed this charge from your order since all of our LEGO® Bricklink Designer Program orders are shipping at no charge no matter the total of the order.

 

 



Behodar
8222 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2737834 2-Jul-2021 10:49
esawers:

 

Sold out?

 

 

That's bizarre; it says it's sold out "in your region", but the FAQ says it ships from Europe so why is it only sold out in some countries if they all ship from the same place?

GregV
906 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2737837 2-Jul-2021 10:53
Yeah, hopefully they can allocate more stock to NZ (as it hasn't hit 5000 yet), given the likely high demand for it here

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10941 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2737839 2-Jul-2021 10:58
esawers:

 

Sold out?

 

Looking at the comments it may be! Hopefully they get more stock for NZ.

Also thanks @Wakrak for bringing this to my attention. This will be the first time I have ever bought Lego for myself too. Guess I ordered just in time :)




Wakrak

953 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2737844 2-Jul-2021 11:09
Also, here's the Reddit page where the original creator (I think) posted the deal.

 

Organize comments by 'new' so you can see the latest updates. He/she is trying their best to figure out how to make more available.

GregV
906 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2737845 2-Jul-2021 11:09
The creator is checking with Lego about the regional allocation, so fingers crossed

harlansmart
307 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2737850 2-Jul-2021 11:34
Stuff,

 

@1024kb thanks for the notice Sir.

 

Had requested a reminder when this was available, and what... now it is SOLD OUT in New Zealand, the very Land of the Kākāpō 😒

 

Not amused - please, if more units get allocated would everyone pease let me know, or better still just grab me one straight away 💯




 

 

tripp
3671 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2737853 2-Jul-2021 11:41
I have to say that some of the other ones are cool as well, i am a little bummed i missed out on the fishing boat 

Oblivian
6564 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2737860 2-Jul-2021 11:59
Unless you have a backdoor or some allocation via local club and lego association, it gets hard for specialist sets in NZ

 

A lot of the time they don't even offer them to APAC (despite open 'order yours now! type statements), or you get this case.. offer it to the rest of the world. But make it hard for the place it was designed/from!

 

Or release them at stupid oclock in the morning and make everyone miss out.

