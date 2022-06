Dont know if this deal has been mentioned or not but you can buy the Facebook Portal 8" for $79NZD delivered.

Mine just arrived and I have been playing with it I personally think its excellent value at $80 bucks and very easy to use.

For some reason Facebook Portal has hidden the Mini 8" version but this should be a link Facebook Portal 8"

apparently they are not available in the UK so I will send one to my sister. Other than a power adapter they should work ok in the UK??