larknz

#300692 28-Sep-2022 13:19
Office 365 Personal annual subscription for $75.

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/microsoft-365-personal-subscription---12-months/N166240.html

 

You can stack up to 5 years of these 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
For anyone interested, this is a one-user licence.




