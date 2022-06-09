Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Not sure how many golfers are here, not seen a thread

 

To me, it seems a bit disjointed. On the one hand big money. Free viewing, no TV rights. But the big issue is we have this new massive golf series. What it lacks is big names. Its basically top level, high money golf, of not the best in the world, vy a margin. Yes it has Phil but he is past modern golf, belongs in the Champions League. There is DJ, he has been missing in action results wise for a couple of years. Bryson has interest, I like him, but he is in and out. Many nice names such as Westwood, Louis, but you wont see them at the top of the grid on day 4 (apart from Louis in Majors) There are a number of journeymen such as Na, and many names ive not heard of. 

 

I assume that while its a long way down the list of compelling viewing, and the billions need a return, they must be backing on stripping PGA of the real today players. 

 

Im not against it per say, but to me its a bit like DP Tour, which I watch if Fox is doing ok , I FF through a lot of it. PGA and LPGA have the top ones, a great watch

 

 

I'm an avid golfer and and avid golf fan but I have no interest in this tour at the moment. Don't get me wrong I'm not against it, If people want to play for obscene amounts of money and someone is willing to put up the funds then let them play. Its the people that interest me and the field for the first tournament doesn't get me excited. Its mainly people at the end of their career trying to make a quick buck, people starting out and you can't blame them for chasing the money with a sprinkling of real contenders from the main tours.

100%. LIV has everything, except a great field. In all sports its the players, drivers, riders, horses that make the spectacle.

