Not sure how many golfers are here, not seen a thread

To me, it seems a bit disjointed. On the one hand big money. Free viewing, no TV rights. But the big issue is we have this new massive golf series. What it lacks is big names. Its basically top level, high money golf, of not the best in the world, vy a margin. Yes it has Phil but he is past modern golf, belongs in the Champions League. There is DJ, he has been missing in action results wise for a couple of years. Bryson has interest, I like him, but he is in and out. Many nice names such as Westwood, Louis, but you wont see them at the top of the grid on day 4 (apart from Louis in Majors) There are a number of journeymen such as Na, and many names ive not heard of.

I assume that while its a long way down the list of compelling viewing, and the billions need a return, they must be backing on stripping PGA of the real today players.

Im not against it per say, but to me its a bit like DP Tour, which I watch if Fox is doing ok , I FF through a lot of it. PGA and LPGA have the top ones, a great watch