Doesn't look like there's a thread for this momentous occasion, so here we are.

With all the controversy leading up to the WC, how do we feel about it, now the first few games have kicked off and there's been some expected and surprising results?

I didn't get to see the opening ceremony, but wasn't that interested, to be fair.

First game - Hosts Qatar vs Ecuador. Predictably won by Ecuador, but actually, Qatar weren't too bad in the second half.

England started with a hiss and a roar. Yes - we all expected them to win this one, but to score 6 goals in their opening match is something else.

Now it will be up to Wales and USA to see who can beat Iran by the most goals and also to minimise the damage caused by England (or steal a win against all odds).

I'd like to see England and Wales progress from this group, but I think it may end up England & USA.

Biggest upset so far? Argentina losing to Saudi Arabia!! I don't think anyone saw that coming.

And then the great Lewandowski missing a penalty, which saw Poland draw with Mexico.

This could be shaping up as a World Cup of shocks and surprises.

After going down a goal to nil, France managed to assert their dominance and come back to beat Aussie 4-1. Brave from the Australians, but this is going to be a tough tournament for them.

Give us your thoughts.