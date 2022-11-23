Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSports2022 FIFA World Cup - Human Rights edition
Doesn't look like there's a thread for this momentous occasion, so here we are. 

 

With all the controversy leading up to the WC, how do we feel about it, now the first few games have kicked off and there's been some expected and surprising results?

 

 

 

I didn't get to see the opening ceremony, but wasn't that interested, to be fair. 

 

First game - Hosts Qatar vs Ecuador. Predictably won by Ecuador, but actually, Qatar weren't too bad in the second half. 

 

England started with a hiss and a roar. Yes - we all expected them to win this one, but to score 6 goals in their opening match is something else. 

 

Now it will be up to Wales and USA to see who can beat Iran by the most goals and also to minimise the damage caused by England (or steal a win against all odds). 

 

I'd like to see England and Wales progress from this group, but I think it may end up England & USA. 

 

 

 

Biggest upset so far? Argentina losing to Saudi Arabia!! I don't think anyone saw that coming. 

 

And then the great Lewandowski missing a penalty, which saw Poland draw with Mexico. 

 

This could be shaping up as a World Cup of shocks and surprises. 

 

After going down a goal to nil, France managed to assert their dominance and come back to beat Aussie 4-1. Brave from the Australians, but this is going to be a tough tournament for them. 

 

 

 

 Give us your thoughts. 

 

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Last world cup was the diving and Hollywood edition, I suspect it will be the same this time round, as is every time.

Human Rights and FIFA don't go together. FIFA and OIC = Power and corruption. Also last time was in Russia why wasn't that human rights edition?

Also anyone can win. Ball is round and referee is blind.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Batman: Also last time was in Russia why wasn't that human rights edition?

 

That is a fair question. I guess because you could drink at the last one in Russia. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Batman:  Also last time was in Russia why wasn't that human rights edition?

 

Which was subsequent to their annexation of Crimea, 

 

The question for us should surely be "Why are we letting FIFA come to NZ in 2023"

