I am absolutely astounded by the quality of the footy displayed in this year's WC. worth every NZD spent on the TVNZ WC pass.

I hope I don't jinx the footy but normally WC matches are boring where nobody wants to lose.

But this time round everybody wants to score.

So happy for NZ and Iran. I didn't realise NZ could actually play footy - are most of our team Phoenix players? And Iran was not completely match fit I don't think, due to political dramas leading up.

ALso plenty of empty seats in various matches thanks to the eye gouging ticket prices.