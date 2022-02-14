It was upsetting for me learning that a lot of children were at the protest in a cold Southerly and yet the sprinklers were turned on underneath them and music blaring into their little ears as they stood in mud.
The Wellington Bylaws decree sprinklers can not be left on unattended at this time, nor are you allowed to blare music all night, there's a curfew. Therefore you as the upholder of the law, don’t break the law yourself.
The Powers could have shown the kindness that is preached and ordered pizzas for ONLY the children to feed the little ones who were there through no fault of their own. Such action would have had more effect in softening the protestors' stance and opening them up to negotiation instead of making them angrier, more stubborn and prolonging this.
You can’t fix stupid (parents). You need smarter means. Violence, passive or other never fixes any problem and this protest has now morphed into a much bigger one. Businesses have closed because of this protest and it's time something was done to free Molesworth Street and contain the damage that has spread to Lambton Quay as well.