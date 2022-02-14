

Unfortunately other factions have become part of the protest. One holding a Trump flag is hardly representative of the views of all the others. This started off as a protest against mandates, then others with a chip on their shoulder about something joined in.



You have to consider that the original crowd will get infiltrated by bad people with agendas. I've seen it happen overseas where a few are thrown in to the mob to instigate violence, starting fires etc. This could become really serious very fast with the wrong moves.



I think they need to ask the crowd to choose say five members of the anti mandaters to act as negotiators and to be taken away to sit down with a trained negotiating team and sort this out. Pizza helps any negotiation. If you can get the original lot to go home, you can see clearer who else you are dealing with and act accordingly.



The crowd's anger needs to be dampened down without water and exacerbating the problem. No one wants to live on muddy ground in the cold forever and it should have been dealt with long before today.







