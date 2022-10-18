Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Politics Jacinda to cling to COVID powers for another few YEARS
David321

251 posts

Ultimate Geek


#301949 18-Oct-2022 06:52
What does everybody here make of the news that Jacinda is looking to hold on to her COVID powers by extending them another two years from their current expiry half way through next year?

 

To me it seems very early to make the call they need to be extended considering they don't expire until half way through next year, and the main reason given (potential new variants) seems a little weak, its natural biology that there will be new variants, I think we can all agree the virus is not going away and new variants are inevitable.

 

Does anybody remember the hysteria about Omicron first arriving and the restrictions on personal freedoms applied by the government, only for it to be later found out as a huge over reaction considering how mild omicron turned out to be. I wonder if the govt will slam the borders shut and impose mask and vaccine mandates using these covid powers when a new variant arrives.

 

Personally I think they want to extend these powers while COVID is still somewhat (although only just) relevant, then in just under 3 years when the act is up for re-newal again they will further extend it when it would probably get less media attention, probably on the same day of another big newsworthy announcement to keep the media and people distracted. I don't see these powers going away at all.   




_David_

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74539 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2984124 18-Oct-2022 06:54
David321:

Personally I think they want to extend these powers while COVID is still somewhat (although only just) relevant, then in just under 3 years when the act is up for re-newal again they will further extend it when it would probably get less media attention, probably on the same day of another big newsworthy announcement to keep the media and people distracted. I don't see these powers going away at all.   



Personally I think it is another FUD post.




David321

251 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2984126 18-Oct-2022 07:06
freitasm:
David321:

 

Personally I think they want to extend these powers while COVID is still somewhat (although only just) relevant, then in just under 3 years when the act is up for re-newal again they will further extend it when it would probably get less media attention, probably on the same day of another big newsworthy announcement to keep the media and people distracted. I don't see these powers going away at all.   

 



Personally I think it is another FUD post.

 

 

 

Asking for opinions on the topic not the way the post is written. Cheers




_David_

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74539 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2984127 18-Oct-2022 07:15
My opinion is just based on all your previous posts. Lots of FUD and most of the times wrong assumptions from the start.




David321

251 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2984129 18-Oct-2022 07:23
freitasm: My opinion is just based on all your previous posts. Lots of FUD and most of the times wrong assumptions from the start.

 

 

 

Still no opinion on the topic I posted about?

 

You know what they say "its takes all sorts to make the world go round", its a shame that there are people who criticize others because they do not have the same opinion as they do. I am not her preaching, I am asking for other peoples thoughts while also sharing my opinion in a rather discrete manner on a piece of news that broke just yesterday that I found intersting.

 

Is the GZ politics forum for the left leaning only? 

 

Personally, id never take the piss out of someone asking for other peoples thoughts on a piece of political news less than 24 hours old, in a political forum, but as I say "it takes all sorts".




_David_

gzt

gzt
13907 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2984132 18-Oct-2022 07:36
It's very easy to forget there are a significant number of deaths per day at this time. My personal view is the infrastructure for testing and reporting needs to stay in place and actually improve significantly from where it is now. To some degree it's logical that covid powers remain available. Three years is probably about right to review what is actually needed.

I have to say your topic title reminds me of those guys with writing and signs all over their cars that go round yelling about stuff. You're missing the fact these powers are available to any elected government and are not assigned personally to Ardern.

David321

251 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2984135 18-Oct-2022 07:45
gzt: It's very easy to forget there are a significant number of deaths per day at this time. My personal view is the infrastructure for testing and reporting needs to stay in place and actually improve significantly from where it is now. To some degree it's logical that covid powers remain available. Three years is probably about right to review what is actually needed.

I have to say your topic title reminds me of those guys with writing and signs all over their cars that go round yelling about stuff. You're missing the fact these powers are available to any elected government and are not assigned personally to Ardern.

 

 

 

Thank you for the respectable and mature reply, this should be what GZ is about.

 

 

 

I admit the tittle of my post is a little bit alarmish lol, maybe I should work for Stuff or NZ Herald, my intent was the same, to capture views.

 

You have shed light on some info I did not consider that these powers allow for such as the testing, but personally I still think its overkill and am a bit suspicious about the timing of this.

 

Perhaps an amendment rather than an extension would be more suitable.

 

Will be interesting to see what others think also.

 

I am by no means one of those one of those people driving around with signs on their cars and yelling stuff, but I do understand their frustration and concern in regards to the govt and COVID restrictions etc. 




_David_

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74539 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2984136 18-Oct-2022 07:48
David321:

 

Is the GZ politics forum for the left leaning only? 

 

 

Why? Do you think only left-leaning people care about health?

 

As gzt pointed out, this is not powers for the PM. It's powers for the government, in case there's a sudden increase of sick or death - you may be aware that we still have lots of people in hospitals and dying every week.

 

 

 

 

 

David321:

 

Personally, id never take the piss out of someone asking for other peoples thoughts on a piece of political news less than 24 hours old, in a political forum, but as I say "it takes all sorts".

 

 

I don't either, but looking at your previous topics, the "I am only asking questions" is always behind the threads. Some of them proven wrong, but that didn't prevent you from thinking a bit before posting yet another topic that sounds like a covid-denier topic.

 

 

 

 

 

David321:

 

Jacinda to cling to COVID powers for another few YEARS

 

 

Also, a note on the topic: I don't know of your personal relation with the PM, so here you can call her "Jacinda Ardern" or "The PM". And this is for any person in that position. So count this as a warning. 

 

 

 

 




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74539 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2984137 18-Oct-2022 07:49
David321:

 

I admit the tittle of my post is a little bit alarmish lol, maybe I should work for Stuff or NZ Herald, my intent was the same, to capture views.

 

 

We do not need clickbait here.




Rikkitic
Awrrr
15784 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2984139 18-Oct-2022 07:54
What I think is your post is a proposition looking for a conspiracy. In spite of the Hitler moustaches drawn on her, Jacinda Ardern is not looking to be dictator of New Zealand. There are more important things to be bothered about.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

