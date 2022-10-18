What does everybody here make of the news that Jacinda is looking to hold on to her COVID powers by extending them another two years from their current expiry half way through next year?

To me it seems very early to make the call they need to be extended considering they don't expire until half way through next year, and the main reason given (potential new variants) seems a little weak, its natural biology that there will be new variants, I think we can all agree the virus is not going away and new variants are inevitable.

Does anybody remember the hysteria about Omicron first arriving and the restrictions on personal freedoms applied by the government, only for it to be later found out as a huge over reaction considering how mild omicron turned out to be. I wonder if the govt will slam the borders shut and impose mask and vaccine mandates using these covid powers when a new variant arrives.

Personally I think they want to extend these powers while COVID is still somewhat (although only just) relevant, then in just under 3 years when the act is up for re-newal again they will further extend it when it would probably get less media attention, probably on the same day of another big newsworthy announcement to keep the media and people distracted. I don't see these powers going away at all.