ForumsPoliticsBrilliant Electoral Review - but doubt we will see change
Eitsop

491 posts

Ultimate Geek


#305828 6-Jun-2023 19:23
Send private message quote this post

The Electoral review out today is brilliant.. https://electoralreview.govt.nz/assets/PDF/IER-Interim-Report.pdf#page=26

 

  • dropping party vote to 3.5% from 5% 
  • dropping coat tails law
  • limiting donations from big donors and businesses
  • dropping voting age to 16
  • extending period from 3 years to 4 years 

However, I don't expect any changes, as I expect National/Act will get in next election, and it simply doesn't suit their own self interests. 

 

Already we had National Party say its not a major concern for next election. and I would hypothesise that the National party tried to distract news today with issue with Transport minister having a paltry $13000 of shares in Auckland airport

Rikkitic
Awrrr
16636 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3085721 6-Jun-2023 19:51
Send private message quote this post

'Already we had National Party say its not a major concern for next election. and I would hypothesise that the National party tried to distract news today with issue with Transport minister having a poultry $13000 of shares in Auckland airport'

 

Did your chickens come home to roost or did you mean 'paltry'?

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

 
 
 
 

Bluntj
390 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3085734 6-Jun-2023 20:26
Send private message quote this post

Rikkitic:

 

'Already we had National Party say its not a major concern for next election. and I would hypothesise that the National party tried to distract news today with issue with Transport minister having a poultry $13000 of shares in Auckland airport'

 

Did your chickens come home to roost or did you mean 'paltry'?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hipkins dropped him very quickly before any others commented. The issue was not the value of the shares, but the fact he had been told 3 times to get rid of them. Duh..

Eitsop

491 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3085739 6-Jun-2023 20:36
Send private message quote this post

Bluntj:Hipkins dropped him very quickly before any others commented. The issue was not the value of the shares, but the fact he had been told 3 times to get rid of them. Duh..

 

easier to drop him, than argue the point and get more distracted

 

the key news is the great recommendations 



rugrat
2865 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3085749 6-Jun-2023 21:40
Send private message quote this post

I don’t agree with dropping the voting age, and it would be less democracy on a four year vote, they get another year to do what they want without facing the consequences if it is not what voters want.

 

If you can’t discriminate based on age then the smoking laws and drinking laws are discriminatory as well.

 

Also there is a recommendation to allow all prisoners to vote, where at present only ones with sentences less then three years from memory.

 

The cash one would need to analyse, restricting to individuals could help the party with the wealthiest voters/supporters, where one with less wealthier supporters may need to rely on organisations/groups. So not sure about that one. Is it $30,000 per donation, or is the $30,000 the total amount of all the donations a party can receive?

 

I do like getting rid of the coat-tail rule,  Not sure what the ideal percent threshold should be they recommend 3.5%

Eitsop

491 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3085750 6-Jun-2023 21:50
Send private message quote this post

rugrat:I don’t agree with dropping the voting age.... Also there is a recommendation to allow all prisoners to vote, where at present only ones with sentences less then three years from memory

 

Numbers wise, its not really a huge issue.. of the 16-17 year olds, not all will vote, and really it is a small proportion of voting population..
But on upside, it has positives of increasing voter participation later in life if they start early. And those that do vote from 16 have the most to gain/loose.

 

Same with prisoners, there is not a high impact it will have on outcome.. unless we have 30% of NZ in prison. and again not all will vote

 

rugrat:The cash one would need to analyse, restricting to individuals could help the party with the wealthiest voters/supporters, where one with less wealthier supporters may need to rely on organisations/groups. So not sure about that one. Is it $30,000 per donation, or is the $30,000 the total amount of all the donations a party can receive?

 

It's 30k per person per 3/4 year term that can be donated. Businesses/Unions/organisations are not allowed to donate.
As such there is a supplement contribution towards election funds from Electoral Commission based on % of votes they got in the last election

 

 

 

 

rugrat
2865 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3085800 6-Jun-2023 22:34
Send private message quote this post

Eitsop:

 

It's 30k per person per 3/4 year term that can be donated. Businesses/Unions/organisations are not allowed to donate.
As such there is a supplement contribution towards election funds from Electoral Commission based on % of votes they got in the last election

 

 

In 2022 Labour donations were $419,364.66. Nationals were over $5 million.

 

I can’t see where most of Labour’s money came from but I’m guessing most of it from the Unions. If the case then if this goes through Labour would be screwed as would get a lot less. I’d expect Nationals to drop, but would say they’d know enough wealthy people to still make it well over a million.

 


https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/politics/national-raises-record-5m-in-2022-ten-times-labours-total/T6TC2V6MUFGK5PTD2KDNV4IJSE/

 

I think this recommendation needs a closer look at.

 

edit:"Rashbrooke noticed that more than half of National’s tally came from donations of over $15,000, which he said was an indication that the “wealthy end of town” was backing the party.’’

Bluntj
390 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3085805 6-Jun-2023 23:04
Send private message quote this post

rugrat:

 

I don’t agree with dropping the voting age, and it would be less democracy on a four year vote, they get another year to do what they want without facing the consequences if it is not what voters want.

 

If you can’t discriminate based on age then the smoking laws and drinking laws are discriminatory as well.

 

Also there is a recommendation to allow all prisoners to vote, where at present only ones with sentences less then three years from memory.

 

The cash one would need to analyse, restricting to individuals could help the party with the wealthiest voters/supporters, where one with less wealthier supporters may need to rely on organisations/groups. So not sure about that one. Is it $30,000 per donation, or is the $30,000 the total amount of all the donations a party can receive?

 

I do like getting rid of the coat-tail rule,  Not sure what the ideal percent threshold should be they recommend 3.5%

 

 

What worries me with lowering the age is the influence school teachers will have on the students, and I am not totally convinced the students/kids have the development needed to ensure they can make up their own minds.

