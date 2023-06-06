The Electoral review out today is brilliant.. https://electoralreview.govt.nz/assets/PDF/IER-Interim-Report.pdf#page=26
- dropping party vote to 3.5% from 5%
- dropping coat tails law
- limiting donations from big donors and businesses
- dropping voting age to 16
- extending period from 3 years to 4 years
However, I don't expect any changes, as I expect National/Act will get in next election, and it simply doesn't suit their own self interests.
Already we had National Party say its not a major concern for next election. and I would hypothesise that the National party tried to distract news today with issue with Transport minister having a paltry $13000 of shares in Auckland airport