I don’t agree with dropping the voting age, and it would be less democracy on a four year vote, they get another year to do what they want without facing the consequences if it is not what voters want.

If you can’t discriminate based on age then the smoking laws and drinking laws are discriminatory as well.

Also there is a recommendation to allow all prisoners to vote, where at present only ones with sentences less then three years from memory.

The cash one would need to analyse, restricting to individuals could help the party with the wealthiest voters/supporters, where one with less wealthier supporters may need to rely on organisations/groups. So not sure about that one. Is it $30,000 per donation, or is the $30,000 the total amount of all the donations a party can receive?

I do like getting rid of the coat-tail rule, Not sure what the ideal percent threshold should be they recommend 3.5%