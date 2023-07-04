Some ideas for solving house problems are

capital gains tax, like Labour had proposed

land tax, like TOP party

rent controls, like greens saying 3% rent increase cap

national I don't think has any ideas, other than blocking the above ideas

We need to step back and ask what we are NZers want for our population

affordable houses

that everyone in NZ should be able to buy a house

that people should be able to pay off their mortgage by the time they are retired

house price inflation should be inline with normal inflation

If the above is correct, then the answer is as simple as

changing the mandate of RBNZ to also control house price infaltion to the same target as normal inflation

giving RBNZ more tools to control inflation, eg interest rates are great to control house prices, Other tools to control normal goods and services inflation



While the above is simple, no government or political party will do what's right.. they only do what suits the people that get them into power. So we flip-flop between left and right politics, which most of the western world is suffering from. When will we get leadership that can combine both left and right sides of government to get meaningful long-lasting change.

Why do political parties believe they have all the right policies? its like waring factions believing god is on their side.

True Leadership would consist of having referendums on what the public wanted NZ to be like.. and executing that. This was clearly done with the right to die referendum.. and while the cannabis referendum showed a divided public for a decisive change.. it did indicate something could have been done.

We should be voting in people that execute a framework of results from referendums

So I open the floor to your views.. will they be left or right.. or middle of the road