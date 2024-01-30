Paul1977: My argument isn't about social justice per se (although I do have a problem with many proposed policies meant to address it). My issue here is with them still calling themselves the Greens Party when the environment is very clearly no longer their top priority.

The environment is absolutely the top priority. Just look at the credentials of some the new MPs this term - Lan Pham, Steve Abel, Scott Willis. The social justice aspect comes about because (apart from being the right thing to do) you can't have the environmental change without it. The poor will disproportionately pay the price of the catastrophes that we have locked in through past inaction, and they are also the least able to make changes to mitigate.