James Shaw is resigning. Please tell me this doesn't mean we will see more of Swarbrick.
Assuming she even puts her hand up, that will be up to the party members to decide.
They might as well stop pretending to be a green party now.
Because?
Because she's a youthful female with a nice smile. That isn't allowed in New Zealand politics.
I don't like her.
No. It's because she gives me the impression she would like to jump down the throat of anyone who disagrees with her views.
I've never noticed the smile.
I don't like her.
Well, I don't like Luxon either but here we are.
Ever since Marama Davidson's remarks about "Cis White Men" I was wondering how long he'd remain. He's the demographic that most of the party now appear to despise, and had long since taken a backseat to Davidson (at least as far is being the public face). They need to rename themselves The Social Justice Party, and stop pretending that the environment is still on their list of priorities.
The environment is a bigger priority for them than any other party in New Zealand and what is the problem with social justice?
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
My argument isn't about social justice per se (although I do have a problem with many proposed policies meant to address it). My issue here is with them still calling themselves the Greens Party when the environment is very clearly no longer their top priority.
The environment is absolutely the top priority. Just look at the credentials of some the new MPs this term - Lan Pham, Steve Abel, Scott Willis. The social justice aspect comes about because (apart from being the right thing to do) you can't have the environmental change without it. The poor will disproportionately pay the price of the catastrophes that we have locked in through past inaction, and they are also the least able to make changes to mitigate.
