ForumsPoliticsJames Shaw resigns

SJB

SJB

#311598 30-Jan-2024 12:11
James Shaw is resigning. Please tell me this doesn't mean we will see more of Swarbrick.

SaltyNZ
  #3188331 30-Jan-2024 12:15
Assuming she even puts her hand up, that will be up to the party members to decide. 




paulgr
  #3188347 30-Jan-2024 12:51
They might as well stop pretending to be a green party now.

gzt

gzt
  #3188349 30-Jan-2024 12:55
It was expected:

Newshub: [Shaw] felt "my time here and my work here is complete."I'm really satisfied with it," Shaw added.

"When I first stood for the co-leadership... what I committed to was taking the Greens into Government and then safely out the other side.



gzt

gzt
  #3188351 30-Jan-2024 12:58
SJB: James Shaw is resigning. Please tell me this doesn't mean we will see more of Swarbrick.

Because?

Rikkitic
Awrrr
  #3188360 30-Jan-2024 13:18
gzt:
SJB: James Shaw is resigning. Please tell me this doesn't mean we will see more of Swarbrick.

Because?

 

Because she's a youthful female with a nice smile. That isn't allowed in New Zealand politics.

 

 




SJB

SJB

  #3188412 30-Jan-2024 13:37
gzt:
SJB: James Shaw is resigning. Please tell me this doesn't mean we will see more of Swarbrick.

Because?

 

I don't like her.

SJB

SJB

  #3188413 30-Jan-2024 13:39
Rikkitic:

 

gzt:
SJB: James Shaw is resigning. Please tell me this doesn't mean we will see more of Swarbrick.

Because?

 

Because she's a youthful female with a nice smile. That isn't allowed in New Zealand politics.

 

 

 

 

No. It's because she gives me the impression she would like to jump down the throat of anyone who disagrees with her views.

 

I've never noticed the smile.



SaltyNZ
  #3188416 30-Jan-2024 13:42
SJB:

 

I don't like her.

 

 

 

 

Well, I don't like Luxon either but here we are.




Paul1977
  #3188434 30-Jan-2024 14:05
Ever since Marama Davidson's remarks about "Cis White Men" I was wondering how long he'd remain. He's the demographic that most of the party now appear to despise, and had long since taken a backseat to Davidson (at least as far is being the public face). They need to rename themselves The Social Justice Party, and stop pretending that the environment is still on their list of priorities.

Rikkitic
Awrrr
  #3188439 30-Jan-2024 14:18
Paul1977:

 

Ever since Marama Davidson's remarks about "Cis White Men" I was wondering how long he'd remain. He's the demographic that most of the party now appear to despise, and had long since taken a backseat to Davidson (at least as far is being the public face). They need to rename themselves The Social Justice Party, and stop pretending that the environment is still on their list of priorities.

 

 

The environment is a bigger priority for them than any other party in New Zealand and what is the problem with social justice? 

 

 




Paul1977
  #3188447 30-Jan-2024 14:35
Rikkitic:

 

The environment is a bigger priority for them than any other party in New Zealand and what is the problem with social justice? 

 

 

My argument isn't about social justice per se (although I do have a problem with many proposed policies meant to address it). My issue here is with them still calling themselves the Greens Party when the environment is very clearly no longer their top priority.

SaltyNZ
  #3188448 30-Jan-2024 14:41
Paul1977:

 

My argument isn't about social justice per se (although I do have a problem with many proposed policies meant to address it). My issue here is with them still calling themselves the Greens Party when the environment is very clearly no longer their top priority.

 

 

 

 

The environment is absolutely the top priority. Just look at the credentials of some the new MPs this term - Lan Pham, Steve Abel, Scott Willis. The social justice aspect comes about because (apart from being the right thing to do) you can't have the environmental change without it. The poor will disproportionately pay the price of the catastrophes that we have locked in through past inaction, and they are also the least able to make changes to mitigate. 

 

 




