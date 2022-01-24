

Alan did the right thing here. If you enter your banking password on any third party site (POLi and Account2Account included) you’re breaching the terms of your internet banking agreement meaning your bank will not cover you for any fraud via internet banking.



This is not industry standard. I got a home loan topup literally the other week under the new CCCFA regulations and my bank asked for statements from all my bank accounts and manually went through and categorised my purchases. Yes, an automated tool to scrape and do this is great and all but it is not at all secure and if anything happens you can lose it all and your bank won’t cover it.



So do what Alan did. Run for the hills if anyone asks you to do this and find a new lending provider.



