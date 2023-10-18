Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsQuicNot sure about the value proposition with QUIC
genegeney

41 posts

Geek


#309427 18-Oct-2023 11:53
Send private message

Hi all,

 

I'm currently with 2Degrees, and have been for a couple of years now, but am not especially impressed with their service.  Since the recent network changes, I've also experienced a decrease in overall performance where previous >90 mb/s downloads are now significantly slower.  Talking to them about this, especially as a tech savvy person, is like trying to get blood out of a stone.  After they do their basic troubleshooting, the L2 people just wash their hands of it.  So I'm looking at other options.

 

QUIC seem like a good ISP for tech savvy people, but I'm a bit puzzled by the value proposition.  I pay $90p/m for 2Degrees 900/400 fibre.  This includes a static IP and a discount for an annual subscription and having a mobile phone with them.  QUIC want $95 p/m and, whilst this isn't locked to a subscription, it doesn't include the static IP, no router, no support and some network issues whilst they scale up to suit demand.  Why would I pay more for less?  If the price was more competitive, I would have already placed my order to move across.

 

Thoughts?  Am I missing something?

 

Cheers, Gene.

Create new topic
CYaBro
4032 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3148751 18-Oct-2023 12:03
Send private message quote this post

That $90 will go up.

 

2degrees website currently shows that plan at $109 or $99 if you have a 2degrees pay monthly mobile plan.
Both on a 12 month contract otherwise you pay $99 connection fee.
Doesn't include a router either unless you pay $199 for the Orbi or rent for $5 a month.
And no mention of a static IP.

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Google Fitbit Charge 6 Now Available for Pre-Order in New Zealand
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:39

Belkin Introduces New Thunderbolt 4 Range
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:32

GoPro Hero12 Black Review
Posted 17-Oct-2023 15:56

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 Upgraded With New Design
Posted 5-Oct-2023 13:06

Logitech Answers to Hybrid Work Survey With Launch of Casa Pop-up Desk
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:47

Samsung Introduces Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:29

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Most Common Online Scams in 2023
Posted 21-Sep-2023 17:28

ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 OMNI Launches in New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:44

Microsoft Brings AI Productivity Tools to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:39

Nanogirl Live Science Show is Back
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:36

Ring Introduces Stick up Cam Pro
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:30

Amazon launches new Echo and Fire TV upgrades to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:20

Dyson Introduces Dyson Solarcycle Morph Desk Light
Posted 21-Sep-2023 00:01

Logitech G Takes Esports Performance to New Levels With New Pro Series Gear
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:31


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 