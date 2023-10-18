Hi all,

I'm currently with 2Degrees, and have been for a couple of years now, but am not especially impressed with their service. Since the recent network changes, I've also experienced a decrease in overall performance where previous >90 mb/s downloads are now significantly slower. Talking to them about this, especially as a tech savvy person, is like trying to get blood out of a stone. After they do their basic troubleshooting, the L2 people just wash their hands of it. So I'm looking at other options.

QUIC seem like a good ISP for tech savvy people, but I'm a bit puzzled by the value proposition. I pay $90p/m for 2Degrees 900/400 fibre. This includes a static IP and a discount for an annual subscription and having a mobile phone with them. QUIC want $95 p/m and, whilst this isn't locked to a subscription, it doesn't include the static IP, no router, no support and some network issues whilst they scale up to suit demand. Why would I pay more for less? If the price was more competitive, I would have already placed my order to move across.

Thoughts? Am I missing something?

Cheers, Gene.