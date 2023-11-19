There is a basic q&a on quic.nz on this, but as a result of my experiences I would add 'Are you using your intended Quic router as a BYOD with your current ISP?'. If the answer is No then you probably need to be a Network Engineer to make the move.

TL;DR: Quite simply: when you connect your router to Quic for the first time you should be fully conversant with your router's GUI and have it working with your old (full-service) ISP. That way you are moving a working device to Quic with only the configuration changes required being specific to Quic (Vlan tagging off, PPPOE user/password etc). This is based on my experiences summarised here.

I moved from a full-service ISP (Sky) using a Sky Router to Quic using a TP-LINK Archer AX50. My plan on both ISPs was 300/100. While I could actually connect to Quic using the TP-LINK, WAN connection speeds were woeful and Sky had been disconnected before I could get the TP-LINK stable and working at speeds equivalent to the Sky router. As an interim measure I was able to get satisfactory speeds with Quic using the Sky router. However the TP-LINK router WAN speed was intolerably low (less than 50Mbs down) and I did not have the time available to troubleshoot the TP-LINK as Quic was the only working connection. The Sky router had to be returned to avoid the risk of being billed for not returning it.

I therefore made the decision to move to Voyager and their router. This connection went smoothly and was up and running in a few days after being ordered. WAN performance was similar to Sky. This decision was as much driven by the Quic network outages over the last few weeks as is was to return to an ISP-supported router.

Speed testing was done using Samknows Whilebox (ethernet connection to a router LAN port). I primarily used 'instant testing' to do this but I also had my dashboard configured to report DNS and gaming service latency. This is the best means to get like-for-like router testing done.

I will consider Quic again in the future, but not until I have a fully-functional BYOD working with Voyager first. I would venture to suggest that Quic must provide a fast-response support channel for new customers to get their connection working in the immediate period after provisioning the service. Part of my reason for moving to Voyager is that an email outlining my issues to their provisions email address is still unanswered after 10 days. The Quic support business model needs tweaking.